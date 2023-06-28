the earth shakes in Florence

FirenzeToday 28 June 2023

An earthquake of magnitude ML 3.7 was recorded 4 km from Poggibonsi (SI) at 12:19:42 at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake was localized by: Sala Sismica INGV-Roma. The earthquake was also clearly felt in the city of Florence.

Sistema IT alert

Just this morning the experimentation in Tuscany of the sistema IT alert. IT-alert is a public service set up by the National Alarm System of the Civil Protection Department for imminent catastrophes via messages hooked up to telephone cells. IT-alert messages travel via cell-broadcast. Each mobile device connected to the cells of the mobile telephone operators’ networks, if turned on, can receive an “IT-alert” message.

