Home » the earth shakes in Florence
Sports

the earth shakes in Florence

by admin

FirenzeToday 28 June 2023

An earthquake of magnitude ML 3.7 was recorded 4 km from Poggibonsi (SI) at 12:19:42 at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake was localized by: Sala Sismica INGV-Roma. The earthquake was also clearly felt in the city of Florence.

Sistema IT alert

Just this morning the experimentation in Tuscany of the sistema IT alert. IT-alert is a public service set up by the National Alarm System of the Civil Protection Department for imminent catastrophes via messages hooked up to telephone cells. IT-alert messages travel via cell-broadcast. Each mobile device connected to the cells of the mobile telephone operators’ networks, if turned on, can receive an “IT-alert” message.

See also  Lu Cuccaro, Liedholm and the dispute in the square in front of the church to be named after him: "We will address the Diocese and the prefecture"

You may also like

the complaint against Wilfried Happio for sexual assault...

Valentino Rossi, the new VR46 E-MTB e-bike, for...

There will be five seeded Czechs at Wimbledon,...

Paris Basketball, official farewell of Ismaël Kamagate

Austria Vienna is now cooperating with Stripfing

Juventus, Pogba between the pool and the gym...

the alleged role of Rachida Dati and Francis...

Korean FA Cup 4/1 Final 001 Ulsan Hyundai...

The soccer stars on the field for Vialli:...

Czech talent packs in the team of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy