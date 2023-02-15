Home Sports «The earthquake changed my life»- breaking latest news
Sports

«The earthquake changed my life»- breaking latest news

by admin
«The earthquake changed my life»- breaking latest news

The Inter footballer and captain of the Turkish national team at the Hyenas: «Under the rubble are my compatriots, my fans but above all my brothers. I ask you with all my heart, regardless of your support, your nationality and your creed, to stay close to us”

During the minute of silence for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey, last Monday, before the kick-off of Sampdoria-Inter, the face of Hakan Calhanoglu, framed by the cameras, had appeared very tried, too. Just as moved was the appeal launched on Tuesday 14 February by the captain of the Turkish national team through the microphones of Mediaset. On TV at the “Iene” Calhanoglu, he intervened with a real monologue addressing all Italians, asking for closeness and solidarity for his people of origin. Buried by the rubble there are still many people, the hope of finding them alive, despite some “miracle” in recent days, is fading. Among others, there is still former Chelsea player Christian Atsu, who at first was mistakenly saved. Calha’s appeal is strong, the call for help is equally strong. «My name is Hakan Çalhanoglu – this is how the attacking midfielder from Inter, ex Milan attacked – I’m a footballer and I was born in Germany, but a Turkish heart beats inside me. I married a girl of Turkish origins and we are raising our daughter with the values ​​of our culture».

He took a breath for a few seconds and added: «I am proudly the captain of the Turkish national team because I have always thought of Turkey as my homeland and unfortunately for about 10 days my life has changed, because under the rubble caused by this terrible earthquake that we have all seen on television, there are my compatriots, my fans but above all my brothers who need our help right now. Help from all of us. Italy welcomed me and unfortunately Italy knows what it means to be overwhelmed by an earthquake. So I won’t dwell, but I ask you with all my heart, regardless of your support, your nationality and your creed, to stay close to us. Thank you”.

See also  Old Wild West, official termination of the contract with Mussini, Monaldi will arrive in Udine with Mian diverted to Scafati

February 15, 2023 (change February 15, 2023 | 17:08)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Metro, bus and ATM timetables

Naples, Kvaratskhelia: ‘Never in Italy with another team’

Football: Salernitana, Paulo Sousa has arrived in Salerno...

Michael Jordan marks 60th birthday with record-setting $10M...

This is the highest peak in Spain

Galatasaray players donate their salaries to earthquake victims

I am still going to be speaking my...

Southampton: Talks with former Leeds United manager Jesse...

Troy Deeney: Birmingham City ‘appalled’ by racist abuse...

Mavs, Kyrie Irving calls on media to avoid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy