The Inter footballer and captain of the Turkish national team at the Hyenas: «Under the rubble are my compatriots, my fans but above all my brothers. I ask you with all my heart, regardless of your support, your nationality and your creed, to stay close to us”

During the minute of silence for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey, last Monday, before the kick-off of Sampdoria-Inter, the face of Hakan Calhanoglu, framed by the cameras, had appeared very tried, too. Just as moved was the appeal launched on Tuesday 14 February by the captain of the Turkish national team through the microphones of Mediaset. On TV at the “Iene” Calhanoglu, he intervened with a real monologue addressing all Italians, asking for closeness and solidarity for his people of origin. Buried by the rubble there are still many people, the hope of finding them alive, despite some “miracle” in recent days, is fading. Among others, there is still former Chelsea player Christian Atsu, who at first was mistakenly saved. Calha’s appeal is strong, the call for help is equally strong. «My name is Hakan Çalhanoglu – this is how the attacking midfielder from Inter, ex Milan attacked – I’m a footballer and I was born in Germany, but a Turkish heart beats inside me. I married a girl of Turkish origins and we are raising our daughter with the values ​​of our culture».

He took a breath for a few seconds and added: «I am proudly the captain of the Turkish national team because I have always thought of Turkey as my homeland and unfortunately for about 10 days my life has changed, because under the rubble caused by this terrible earthquake that we have all seen on television, there are my compatriots, my fans but above all my brothers who need our help right now. Help from all of us. Italy welcomed me and unfortunately Italy knows what it means to be overwhelmed by an earthquake. So I won’t dwell, but I ask you with all my heart, regardless of your support, your nationality and your creed, to stay close to us. Thank you”. See also Old Wild West, official termination of the contract with Mussini, Monaldi will arrive in Udine with Mian diverted to Scafati

