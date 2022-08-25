After the offer deemed insufficient at the time of the 2018 World Cup, Croatia returns to FIFA 23 thanks to a new proposal from EA Sports.

After eleven years of purgatory, Croatia returns to FIFA. As announced by the Croatian federation and EA Sports , the national team captained by Luka Modric will be available on FIFA 23, ending a long absence on the best-selling football video game on a global scale. At the base of the absence, not too hidden disagreements about the offer of Electronic Arts to have the vice world champions in office in the game.

The announcement of FIFA and Croatia –

“The moment that so many players around the world have been waiting for so long,” commented in a tweet from the official account of HNS, the Croatian football federation, President Marijan Kustic. “HNS and EA Sports have reached an agreement to include the Croatia national team, the current vice world champions, in FIFA 23″. An image with Kovacic who rejoices in a slide for a goal, ‘chased’ by Brozovic, Modric and Perisic. Similar message from EA Sports, which confirmed that “the Vatreni have their eye on the cup”, and announcing that players will have a special Ones to Watch player not transferable on FUT by pre-ordering a copy of the title due out in September.

The offer of just 100,000 euros –

As explained by Eurogamer.net, the agreement puts an end to an absence that continued from FIFA 12. At the time of the 2018 World Cup, where the Croatians were beaten in the final by France, a spokesman for the federation explained how “the reason why Croatia is not on FIFA 19 it is because the Croatian football federation and EA have not reached an agreement that would have satisfied both sides. Obviously, we value the FIFA World Cup gold medals and the best player of 2018 (Luka Modrid, ed) more than EA does with its offer, and we will continue to protect the value and image of the Croatian team and of our players. We understand and share the disappointment of the players and hope that the problem will be solved in the future. HNS is more than open to this, and we hope EA will also listen to its consumers and respect their desire to have the Croatian national team in the game ”. According to reports at the time, Electronic Arts would have offered just 100,000 euros, a proposal rejected by Davor Suker, president of the federation of the time. A similar problem was encountered by Switzerland, which in fact has long been absent from the series.