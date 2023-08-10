the effects on banks and customers – breaking latest news

A tax like the one on banks’ extra profits, surprisingly announced last Monday by the government with the approval of the Omnibus decree, is called a “windfall tax” in economic jargon, an expression that indicates a tax on additional profits made by companies in certain contingencies extraordinary and unexpected, according to the definition in the Treccani dictionary. Let’s see why the government wants to introduce it, how it works and what the effects are on banks and customers (bearing in mind that the picture is in full evolution after the first protest by the banks): it is probable that the tax, even before arriving at the examination of the Parliament, is reviewed by Palazzo Chigi (in the meantime the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, has signed and issued the decree law which contains, in addition to the tax on the extra profits of the banks, also the measures on taxis and against expensive flights).

1) Why did the banks make extraordinary profits, i.e. extra profits?

Banks reacted just as quickly to the rapid increase in interest rates initiated by the European Central Bank by increasing the cost of mortgages and loans to households and businesses, but not the remuneration of deposits. In just one year, from July 2022 to today, the ECB brought the fixed interest rate from zero to 4.25%, the rate on deposits with the central bank from negative to 3.75% and the rate on refinancing operations marginal at 4.50%. Mortgage installments have risen (rates to 4.65% according to the latest data from the Bank of Italy), loans have risen, but the rates paid by banks to account holders have not. The difference between borrowing rates, i.e. those paid by customers on mortgages and loans, and lending rates, i.e. those paid by credit institutions to account holders, the so-called “interest margin”, in this case exaggeratedly larger than due, represents the extra profit collected by the banks. In 2022, Italy’s two largest banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit, earned more than 30 percent more than the previous year.

2) What does the law passed by the Council of Ministers provide for within the Omnibus decree passed on Monday 7 August?

The extraordinary tax is calculated over two years: this year and last year. It is determined by applying a rate of 40% on the higher value of the interest margin recorded in 2022 which exceeds the interest margin obtained in 2021 by at least 5%. And on that of 2023 which exceeds the interest margin by at least 10% interest of 2022. It should be noted that in a first version the percentages identified were much higher, respectively 3% and 6%.

4) When will the fee be paid?

The extraordinary tax is valid for the year 2023 and will be paid during 2024, within the sixth month following the end of the 2023 financial year, in practice for most banks by June 2024. Furthermore, it will not be deductible for of income taxes and the regional tax on productive activities.

4) How much will the State collect from the new tax?

The first estimates indicate possible revenues of 2.5/2.8 billion, but the standard visible up to now is not accompanied by the technical report. The figure would be amply sufficient for mortgages, which are worth a few hundred million, but only partially to renew, for example, the wedge cut (which is worth around 9 billion for a year) or to reduce the Irpef rates from 4 to 3. In fact, for the various hypotheses on the table, the starting point is at least 4 billion.

5) How will the proceeds from the tax be used?

The higher revenues deriving from this tax will be used to finance the first home mortgage fund and to reduce the tax burden on households and businesses.

7) What will be the effect on loans?

Some economists predict that banks could increase the cost of loans to households and businesses, partially offloading the burden of the tax on extra profits. Or they could reduce them, given that the demand for loans is already declining, preferring to invest them in cheaper assets. The decree, however, provides for the restoration of the rule whereby, in the event of early repayment of a loan, the consumer will be able to get back all the costs incurred. The time restriction introduced with the infringement decree in July is thus canceled and the rule is restored according to which, “for consumer credit agreements – explains the report – in the event of early repayment of the loan, the consumer has the right to reimbursement of all costs incurred in relation to the credit agreement (including interest and expenses, as clarified by the judgments of the Constitutional Court and the Court of Justice)”.

8) What will be the consequences for current account holders?

Difficult to understand how the banks will move. The institutions could decide to increase the remuneration on passive rates, i.e. those paid to account holders on deposits, but so far they have not done so. This would reduce the interest margin and therefore the tax, but it would still weigh on the banks’ profit. Or they could adjust existing fee prices or introduce new fees.

9) How long will the extra profit tax last?

The tax is extraordinary and should only last a year, also because the ECB’s rate hike cycle launched to fight inflation is nearing its end. But it is probable that the tax will be reviewed by Palazzo Chigi even before arriving at the examination of Parliament.

10) Which other countries have taxed the extra profits of banks?

Spain was the first country to apply a tax on the extra profits of banks (as well as energy companies), calculated not only on the interest margin, but also on commissions, the two components of banks’ profits. The first tranche was paid in February and the major Spanish banks have so far paid 637.1 million euros out of the total 1.45 billion collected by the Sanchez government, which estimates an annual collection of the two temporary taxes (applicable in 2023 and 2024) over the 2.9 billion by taxing respectively the intermediation margin and the income from unregulated activities in Spain.

