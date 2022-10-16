Representing Italy is a question of color, yes. If you wear the blue you are Italian or Italian and you are in the cube because with that shirt it is no longer just a question of citizenship, we move on to identity.

In blue you have a country on you and Paola Egonu, in the last talked about Volleyball World Cup, has loaded ours on her long arms 275 times, as many as the points she has scored. And no one, in the entire tournament, has done better.

She that shirt, that color, now if she wants to take it off, for a moment she even felt the need to tear it because someone questioned it: apparently, she always lacks something to be Italy to the end. And it doesn’t matter that a team, baptized and valued in her name, has just won a bronze, the third best result ever for the national volleyball team. It is never enough. Each mistake is strangely worth more than the grounded balls on the opponent’s court. Slaughtering talent evidently, in these parts, is liked. It continues to happen as if bringing the special back to normal would cast out the demons of those who consider themselves banal.

Since she often brings the light on the pitch, it happens that they accuse her of turning it off, since it is the face of a contemporary country, with all the differences that every single one brings in these Twenties (fortunately very different from those continually evoked in these days ), someone does not frame it. Since Egonu is not afraid to speak out about her, he exposes himself to judgment. Since her annoys those who would prefer more stereotypical posters, she is not Italian enough. Color becomes the subject of discussion and she is the subject of prejudice. Exactly what we should have overcome and instead it comes back. It will happen as long as you lack the courage to look at it in fa. Whoever tries, see Egonu, ends up at the center of curiosity. A place that wears out in the long run.

Hence the outlet: the best hitter around takes a break, because at 23 the doubts of others leave scars on the skin, scratches, marks and it is not always mandatory to show them off with pride. Sometimes it’s best to lick your wounds and prevent others from staring at them. At least for a while. It is not nice to constantly feel like a car accident, observed by every passerby who points his finger and tells himself how she went too without having seen anything.

This time Egonu stops or says he wants to stop. She doesn’t even know whether to cry or get mad and in the end, she says it herself, all that matters is the fact that she is “tired”. She even gets tired of being true to her profile that she has set up. One that denounces racism and declines it for what it is, a devious habit that sticks to the mind of those who ignore it, one that does not want to cross the gender in the love box, one that does not accept compromises and therefore is haughty and arrogant. For sure, for too many or, at least once too many.