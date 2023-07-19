The emblem of unsportsmanlikeness: the tennis player robbed of a point withdraws due to a panic attack, the opponent cheers in her face

During the challenge of WTA 250 in Budapest between the tennis player Chinese Zhang Shuainumber 45 to the world, and theHungarian Amarissa Tothnumber 548 in the world, a sensational event was staged episode Of unsportsmanshipwhich led the Chinese athlete to retreat. It all began when the referee, so completely inexplicablecalled out a straight of Shuai objectively on the line, causing the protests of the whole team of the Chinese tennis player. He protests that didn’t however serve to correct the chair umpire’s view who continued to claim that the ball had gone out.

However, the home player, the promising young Amarissa Toth, intervened with the first unsportsmanlike gesture: she canceled with foot il sign of the ball, effectively making impossible from then on for the referee to retrace his steps and to review your own decision. The match was then stopped because the nervousness has understandably taken over the mind of Zhang Shuai who, in the grip of a panic attackdecided to retire, despite a still completely balanced scoring situation: 5 games open in the first set.

The celebrations by the crowd and her opponent considering the situation are absolutely shameful. This was the mark ????????????‍♂️ Do better, everyone. pic.twitter.com/IS4PnmFAkq — Jose Morgado (@josemorgado) July 18, 2023

The Hungarian thus obtained the table victory and, not happy, it even has cheered in the face to the opponent who had gone to shake her hand anyway. All supported by the tfio of the home crowd. Zhang Shuai then commented when it happened on social media: “All efforts they have served no purposebecause when you wanted to hit the ball close to the line and you did, it was ruled out… Thank you to be on my side.” And got the support of Our Jabeurthe Tunisian tennis player number 6 in the world and recent finalist at Roland Garros.

