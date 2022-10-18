Home Sports The emotions of Gaia, on the field and on the bench with the favorites of Nutribullet Treviso Basket
The emotions of Gaia, on the field and on the bench with the favorites of Nutribullet Treviso Basket

Gaia is no longer in the skin. He saw them there, a stone’s throw from her, he heard them talking to each other and cheering on the bench, then he saw them return to the field and put a playoff team underneath. They were his champions, today they are his heroes. If she is not the amulet of the first Nutribullet victory at Palaverde … Gaia Coletti is 10 years old, lives in Vittorio Veneto and was the first winner of the “TvB Experience” contest, organized by the Tribuna in collaboration with Treviso Basket to make life a match to remember at Palaverde to one of our readers.

