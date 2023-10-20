Home » The end of indecent reporting. Clubs have stopped suing disciplinarians, the commission gives suggestions
Sports

The end of indecent reporting. Clubs have stopped suing disciplinarians, the commission gives suggestions

by admin
The end of indecent reporting. Clubs have stopped suing disciplinarians, the commission gives suggestions

Over the summer, the management of the extra league cultivated the environment by establishing a four-member analytical commission. “She watches the match and looks for interventions that go beyond the nature of the match. But the primary thing is that there is a goal referee at every match, who gives an overview of what happened during the match,” explained Martin Loukota, director of the extra league, on the Příklep program.

The commission then checks the key moments from several shots, and if, in its opinion, “something got out of hand”, it gives the initiative to the disciplinary commission headed by Viktor Ujčík to solve it.

“The disciplinarian should act independently. Clubs shouldn’t be concerned with whether or not to report that someone punched someone,” the mentioned Martinec complained during the spring quarterfinals. Now his words are heard.

The clubs have reserved the right to submit their own proposals, but none have done so this season. In addition to the introduction of the analytical commission, there is another reason for this. While in the past, the sections had two requests for a disciplinary officer free of charge, now they have to pay 10,000 crowns for each. “When it was free, it happened that the clubs said: let’s try it. They put something on us, so we put something on them, which really upset me,” says Loukota.

And in the Příklep program, Martin Kézr, the editor-in-chief of Sport.cz, added one specific example from the last playoff: “The teams of Liberec and Hradec agreed that they will not provoke each other. Normal behavior thus needed bilateral agreement. That was on the head.’

See also  7-6, 6-3 for Spanish - breaking latest news

Maybe the bonzing is over now.

You may also like

A gigantic opponent. It will be special for...

Embrace Nature’s Beauty: Exploring the Ecological Wonders of...

Minnesota suffers second NHL defeat with Rossi

Baseball Hall of Fame Announces Ballot for Contemporary...

Football betting, news on players live | Sky...

Ricardo Gareca Emerges as Front-Runner for Costa Rica’s...

MINT alongside Vero Volley: new name for the...

The majority’s tax gift to international sports federations

Former Peruvian National Team Coach Ricardo Gareca Praises...

My family needed me

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy