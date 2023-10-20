The end of indecent reporting. Clubs have stopped suing disciplinarians, the commission gives suggestions

Over the summer, the management of the extra league cultivated the environment by establishing a four-member analytical commission. “She watches the match and looks for interventions that go beyond the nature of the match. But the primary thing is that there is a goal referee at every match, who gives an overview of what happened during the match,” explained Martin Loukota, director of the extra league, on the Příklep program.

The commission then checks the key moments from several shots, and if, in its opinion, “something got out of hand”, it gives the initiative to the disciplinary commission headed by Viktor Ujčík to solve it.

“The disciplinarian should act independently. Clubs shouldn’t be concerned with whether or not to report that someone punched someone,” the mentioned Martinec complained during the spring quarterfinals. Now his words are heard.

The clubs have reserved the right to submit their own proposals, but none have done so this season. In addition to the introduction of the analytical commission, there is another reason for this. While in the past, the sections had two requests for a disciplinary officer free of charge, now they have to pay 10,000 crowns for each. “When it was free, it happened that the clubs said: let’s try it. They put something on us, so we put something on them, which really upset me,” says Loukota.

And in the Příklep program, Martin Kézr, the editor-in-chief of Sport.cz, added one specific example from the last playoff: “The teams of Liberec and Hradec agreed that they will not provoke each other. Normal behavior thus needed bilateral agreement. That was on the head.’

Maybe the bonzing is over now.

