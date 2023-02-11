Original title: The end of the era! All 18 Rockets have left Harden Paul Houston and the memory is permanently sealed

On February 10, 2023, Beijing time, the Clippers, Rockets and Grizzlies reached a three-way deal, and Eric Gordon was traded to the Clippers by the Rockets. (The Clippers got Gordon Wall back to Houston in a three-way deal! The Rockets plan to buy him out)

With Gordon’s departure, the 2018 Rockets Western Conference Finals team all changed teams, and the Rockets era belonging to Harden Paul officially came to an end.

In the 2017-18 season, the Rockets played an epic season, leading the league with 65 wins and 17 losses in the regular season. Under the leadership of D’Antoni, they rode the horse and whipped the whip, and the three-pointers rained like rain. The invincible Harden and the talented Paul led many high-quality role players around them to play the magic ball to the extreme.

Although he lost to Yu Yuyong in seven games in the Western Conference Finals, that season was an extremely unforgettable and precious memory for all Rockets and Rockets fans. It is also the most glorious moment of the team in recent years.

Harden, Paul, Capela, Tucker, Ariza, Gordon, Mbah a Moute, Ryan Anderson, Gerald Green, Nene, Joe Johnson… Now, what about them?

James Harden, who was traded to the Nets by the Rockets, is currently playing for the 76ers.

Chris Paul, who was traded to the Thunder by the Rockets, is currently playing for the Suns. See also Vancouver Canucks Best Striker Clint Capela, who was traded to the Hawks by the Rockets, is currently playing for the Hawks. PJ-Tucker, currently playing for the 76ers. Eric Gordon was traded to the Clippers. Trevor Ariza, after leaving the Rockets, has played for the Suns, Wizards, Kings, Trail Blazers, Thunder, Heat and Lakers. No ball to play this season. Gerald Green, former assistant coach of the Rockets. In addition, people such as Anderson and Joe Johnson have gradually faded out of the NBA. Gordon, in the past few years, is like a sustenance, a symbol, he is the last footnote of that rocket era. Now, Gordon’s departure to Los Angeles is a glorious memory of Rockets fans, and it will always be dusty in the hot summer of 2018. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: