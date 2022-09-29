Don’t be famous City of Lights remained in the dark? The charm of the romantic, sophisticated and artistic Paris it is closely related to yours luci which today, however, have to deal with the energy crisis, accelerated by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The French capital – one of the first metropolises to bring lighting to public streets – is famous for its play of colored light of the Eiffel Tower which offers a different show every day, enveloping the whole panorama of the Jardins du Trocadero in an intoxicating atmosphere. And not only that: give it Champs-Elyseesto the Arc de Triomphe up to the alleys of Sain German, between clubs and cafes, the Parisian sparkle – which becomes a riot of lights during the Christmas period – is an integral part of the panorama and of the city. Just stroll along the Seine (or sail aboard the typical Bateaux Mouches) to understand how much lighting is a fundamental aspect for this city.

Fundamental but not essential because the “city ​​of street lamps“(And the Enlightenment), like the rest of France and Europe, risks suffering from electricity shortages, rationing and blackouts when the demand for electric energy it will increase in the coming months. So the City of Paris is putting in place a series of measures to tackle the energy crisis with the aim of saving 10% for this winter. And among the initiatives there is also the reduction of public lighting on monuments starting with the Eiffel Tower, the symbol of the city.

The iconic monument, enveloped by 20 thousand incandescent lampswhich shone until one in the morning, accompanying residents and tourists through most of the Parisian nights, now yes turns off at 11.45pm (closing time of the tower). “It is a highly symbolic gesturewhich is part of the growing awareness of energy reduction “, he tells” The Guardian ” Jean-Francois Martinsresponsible for the management of the tower.

The one concerning the reduction of the lighting of the “iron lady” is just one of the measures announced by the mayor Anne Hidalgo to respond to the appeal launched by President Macron for a greater “energetic sobriety”.

The savings plan also provides for lower temperatures in all city ​​buildings: during the day there temperature of public buildings will drop from 19 to 18 degrees, while a systematic adjustment of the temperature to 12 degrees is expected at night as well as during unoccupied periods of the buildings. Other intervention: shift of one month of the winter heating season with the switching on of the heating of the administrative buildings postponed to feast of All Saints. As regards the lowering of the intensity of public lighting, in addition to the Eiffel Tower, the lights of the external facades and monuments are switched off at 11 pm. Energy saving also involves commercial activities so much so that there is prohibition of night lighting of shop windows and premises, the prohibition to keep the terraces heated and the prohibition to keep the doors open in the event of air conditioning or heating on.

Not just Paris

The race for energy savings affects all of France. Like Paris, there are many cities that have decided to save on public lighting and heating of public buildings to tackle the dear bill. One of the most significant measures was put in place a Lillethe great city of French Flanders, in the north of the country, which since the beginning of September has shut down public buildings at night, except for the famous central square – the Grand Place – and the place de l’Opéra. Cuts that, according to the municipality, will save 170,000 kWh per year. Across the country, a Marseillea similar measure was adopted, with the lighting of the monuments being switched off at 10.30 pm in winter, with the exception of the basilica of Our Lady of the Guardsymbol of the city.

A Lyon, a city known for its Festival of Lights which takes place every year at the beginning of December, the Municipality (led by the greens) wanted to lead by example by reducing the daily lighting. “The municipality is already turning off all the lights in Lyon for four days per week: bridges, churches, museums, etc. – says Sylvain Godinot, Deputy Mayor of Lyon and responsible for the ecological transition -. This is unnecessary lighting for pedestrian and vehicle traffic. People understand that in a context of crisis we cannot leave lights on just to make a scene. We need to focus on essential public services ”.

There are also numerous initiatives for lower consumption rrelated to the plants of heating. Also in Lille, in two museums, the radiators will be lowered from 20 to 18 degrees. Equivalent reduction also in swimming pool municipal and two-hour heating cut in lecture. Lyon has given orders to limit the heating of its buildings to 19 degrees to meet an overall bill that is estimated to rise from 55 to 100 million euros by 2023.

The monuments of Germany are also extinguished

La Ville Lumière is not the only one to have implemented an energy saving plan for it city ​​skyline and other cultural sites. In Berlin, in fact, the authorities have reduced the night lighting to Victory Column and the Gedächtniskirche, the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. Also there Weimar city has been activated in this field since the beginning of summer: the street lamps remained off until half an hour after the normal start time and went out 30 minutes earlier than usual. Colonia followed the example of the two cities.

In Germany, even the illuminated advertising systems will have to remain switched off from 22 to 16 (shop windows of commercial activities are excluded). The estimated amount of money that would be saved in one year by turning off unnecessary public lights is 2.9 billion.

In Belgium streets in the dark

Per save energy and face the surge in prices, lights out at night even along the major ones motorways of Wallonia, French-speaking region in southern Belgium. “We are in a complicated situation where energy is really very expensive, everything that can be done to reduce consumption will help alleviate this energy crisis” he says Philippe Henry, Deputy Governor of Wallonia. And he adds: “We have to make other savings in the shops, probably by turning off some of the high-impact lights of the illuminated signs at night”. Sofico, the company that manages 2,700 km of motorways and state roads in the region on the border with France, he said that the shutdown will affect 20,000 light points (of the existing 25,000) located on the motorways, between 10 pm and 5 am.

The energy curfew in Austria

In recent days, Austria has decided to initiate an energy curfew wanted by the Minister of Energy Leonore Gewessler. Every evening, starting at 10pm, all public buildings they go out all night, including the presidential residence and billboards. National symbols such as the Vienna Hofburg are also affected by the cut in consumption. The only city light is composed ofStreet lighting. In addition to the curfew, Austria has established that the heating system in homes cannot exceed 19 degrees and that the maximum speed limit on motorways will have to drop to 100 km / h to save as much fuel as possible. Furthermore, Austrian citizens are invited to use the service of car sharingwhich consists in sharing the car and consequently also the expenses (in addition it reduces air pollution).

Blackout on the other side of the world

It is not only Europe that has to deal with energy savings. For two days the week – on Mondays and Tuesdays – also Shanghai he decided to stay in the dark at night. There Chinese megalopolis (26 million inhabitants) has decreed the shutdown of signs, skyscrapers, and part of the street lighting. In this case, however, the decision is dictated not by the energy crisis in the strict sense but also by the prolonged drought and by the rise in temperatures that put a strain on the strength of the electricity grid in the whole region.

It’s Italy?

Even in Italy we are starting to talk about forms of “austerity” forpublic lighting. The issue is on the table in Milan, the night city par excellence, but also in provincial towns in the Veneto and Marche regions are planning to cut electricity consumption to find themselves with bad budgets due to bills. For now, however, lights off at night for the Pirellone and Palazzo Lombardia and smart working on Fridays for municipal employees.

Il Gas consumption containment plan for energy saving, presented by the Ministry of Ecological Transition, then provides a series of measures to reduce consumption. These include the reduction of one degree for the heating of buildings, i.e. 17 degrees with plus or minus 2 degrees of tolerance for buildings used for industrial, craft and similar activities, and 19 with plus or minus 2 degrees of tolerance for all the others. buildings.