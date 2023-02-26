In the days of Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday, with which for the Christian calendar Carnival ends and Easter Lent begins, in some English cities large and chaotic matches have been organized for centuries, usually between two teams or factions, the objective of which is to win a ball or bring it to a certain place. These practices recall in many ways that of historic Florentine football, with which they have in common first of all the fact that they are very different from modern football. On the other hand, they have some more affinities, at least on a conceptual level, with rugby, if only for the fact that the hands are used a lot, not just to hit the ball.

For those who practice them and for those who are interested in them, these activities are folkloric and have important metaphorical and identity meanings, no more or less than the Palio of Siena or the Battle of the oranges of Ivrea. In the most famous of these activities, the Royal Shrovetide Football, the ball has to be conquered and carried a couple of kilometers away, and the most common way of doing this is by setting up a large collective scrum also known as the hugthe hug.

However, there are also those who consider them anachronistic, dangerous and brutal activities; a pretext for fighting in general impunity. A position that is almost impossible not to have if you look at the video (rather shared in the last few hours) of the kicks and punches given and received on Tuesday by some participants in the Atherstone Ball Game.

Both Royal Shrovetide Football and the Atherstone Ball Game are two forms of medieval football, or mob football, legacy of a time when challenges involving a ball and many people interested in catching it were quite common in England but also elsewhere, from France to Italy, from Iceland to Georgia.

The common origin of the proto-sports activities of medieval football is generally traced back to theharpastuma violent team game that the ancient Romans learned perhaps from the Spartans and which then spread with the Roman expansion, probably mixing with similar practices, for example of Celtic origin. They were usually very physical confrontations between two teams with an unlimited number of players and at least vague rules.

There are several theories as to why in England the matches of this archaic football were linked to Shrove Tuesday, which in those parts is known as Shrove Tuesday (the day of absolution) or also as Pancake Day (because they are eaten one last time before Lenten abstinence). One theory claims that, in a rite of pagan origins, the ball symbolized the sun and that conquering it or carrying it where required was considered a good omen in view of spring. Another says it could be a consequence of the fact that Shrove Tuesday was a day in which a lot of meat was eaten, which came from animals whose skin was used to make game balls.

But there are also theories according to which game balls themselves are only a more modern form of what were previously bags full of coins, or according to which before being a ball what was contested and passed was the head of someone who was been killed in a public execution, or in a battle.

Certainly, after having been quite widespread, challenges of this type have become rarer. Already in medieval times some they were forbidden as considered “futile, idle and wasteful” and opposed by the Puritans who considered them “bloody and lethal”. Prohibitions aside, in more recent centuries and decades many of these challenges have simply been forgotten, or perhaps relegated to the mildest historical re-enactments.

That didn’t happen in Atherstone, a generally quiet town of about eight thousand inhabitants in the English county of Warwickshire. There the Atherstone Ball Game reached its 823rd edition, and it seems that except for 2021, when it was canceled due to the pandemic, it has never missed a year, not even during the two world wars.

The rules are very simple: there is a big ball and on Long Street, the main street of the city, there are many people, almost all males, who compete for it for two hours. It usually begins at three in the afternoon on Shrove Tuesday, after the shops on Long Street have preemptively closed and protected their windows in various ways, and the whole thing is very chaotic, often becoming something much like a fight. The fact is that only one person among several hundred wins, not a team: perhaps alliances or groups are created, but in fact it is a chaotic and rough all-against-all.

Presented by some observers come «the union between volleyball, MMA and the pursuit of a wheel of cheese down a steep slope», the Atherstone Ball Game causes discussion every year, especially since videos of what happens to us have been circulating online. In 2019 there were rumors, then deny, of a severed ear; and in 2020 the clash was suspended after about an hour to rescue one of the security managers (often including former participants or even former winners) who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

In commenting on this year’s edition Jamie Newbold, manager of the Black Horse Pub, which is right on Long Street, he said at the BBC: «It’s pure combat, there are no rules, but it’s done in a very organized way». The local police, who historically tend to let go of much of what happens at the Ball Game, said, again this year, “they have not made any arrests in connection with the event.”

Other matches, usually less aggressive than that of Atherstone, have been held every year and for several centuries also ad Alnwick, where at least since 1762 two teams made up of an unknown number of people from two different parishes (those of St. Michael and St. Paul) challenge each other in front of the local castle, on a field almost half a kilometer long and of indefinite width; and in Sedgefield, where the object of contention is a small black leather ball to be carried in a sort of basket in the main square.

“It’s exactly what it looks like” he recounted one of the participants: «It’s frantic, crazy, a total mess, a challenge with no holds barred. But maybe then everyone suddenly stops to let a child or an elderly person touch or kick the ball. There are no rules but there is a certain code of conduct that everyone understands, if you break a window, eventually you collect the money to be able to pay it back.’

More famous, structured and participated than any other game, however, is that of Royal Shrovetide Football di Ashbourne, an English town of about seven thousand inhabitants, in the county of Derbyshire. The Up’ards and the Down’ards challenge each other: “those above” and “those below” with respect to the Henmore, the river that crosses the country during its short course of twenty kilometres. More than the place of birth itself (the closest hospital is in Derby, therefore south of the river) the place of residence, traditions and family ties determine the team, given that there are also those who live elsewhere but return for the match.

Royal Shrovetide Football is thought to have existed in this form since at least the 17th century, but information about its origin is vague because the records almost all disappeared in a fire in the late 19th century. Instead, it is known that Shrovetide Football became “Royal” after a ball was given to Princess Mary, daughter of King George V, in 1922, who in return gave the city the opportunity to use that adjective. It is for the consequences of this link that in 2003 the then Prince Charles fu il turner-up of the match, that is, the one who throws the ball from the top of a special stand towards the hundreds of Up’ards and Down’ards waiting to compete for it.

Le partite di Royal Shrovetide Football they start Shrove Tuesday and end the following day, Ash Wednesday. On both days it starts at two in the afternoon and can go on until ten in the evening. The goal is to win the ball and bring it back towards one of the two porte: that is, you must not attack the opponents’ territory, but bring the ball back to a certain point on your own.

The two goals are actually the remains of the millstones of two old mills on the banks of the river: to score points you have to get to a stone-board on which to hit the ball three times. If a point is scored before six in the evening, the game starts again from the center with a new ball; if, on the other hand, it is marked after six, it will not continue for that day. While there are some paths that are more direct than others (starting from the river itself, where players often end up), players can end up just about anywhere during matches: they are prohibited for example cemeteries or construction sites and, in theory, private properties. In short, there are many streets in Ashbourne where on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday it is strongly discouraged to park a new car.

The game balls, larger and heavier than soccer balls and designed to float in the river, are handmade and are not exactly perfect spheres. Before the games they are colored or decorated in various ways; after the games they remain with whoever scored the points, who often chooses to personalize it, and then give it to the trusted pub: obviously there is a reference one for “those above” and one for “those below” . If a ball fails to be returned to a millstone, it is given away to the mill instead turner-up.

Royal Shrovetide Football matches usually feature, at least initially, the hug: a more chaotic, participatory and unregulated version of what is the scrum in rugby, a group of people who try to protect a teammate with the ball and at the same time move towards a goal, opposed to another group who prevents them. Only the most convinced and battle-hardened take part in the actual fray, while others remain a little further away from the live action, in the role of spectators who, however, can also become prompters or players if necessary. Mostly men play but, albeit to a much lesser extent, there are also women, and it seems that the first point made by a woman was already in 1943.

The scrums can last hours and end up in the river, but it can also happen that a team manages to get the ball out of the scrum and get it to special runners who try to carry it as quickly as possible towards their mill. Along the way, however, it can happen to find opponents lurking to avoid it: in short, every game is a great challenge of strength, but it also requires a certain level of tactics. It may even happen that, in the general hustle and bustle and with the arrival of darkness, many players lose track of where the ball to defend or conquer actually is.

Royal Shrovetide Football, which in 2012 was told by the documentary Wild in the Streetshas changed in recent years due to new technologies: there are several live blog of updates on what is happening or where the ball is and there are also those who have tried to use drones to better follow hugs or any races. However, the use of motor vehicles to move the ball is prohibited.

This year, in the early hours of Tuesday, the ball was mostly in the center and only towards the evening did we see what the Derby Telegraph he called it a “street game”. Shortly before eight o’clock on Wednesday evening the Up’ards, already winners in 2022, they did the victory point. Tom Allen, author of the point, said he was just the lucky finisher of a great collective effort that lasted all day, and added: «We always play better when we get to the fields, and our plan was to get the ball there; but we didn’t choose the quickest route, we went through every ditch and every fence.’ Thursday morning, with the collaboration of the players of the two teams, work began to clean up the streets and fields and fix what was broken.

– Read also: The great rugby crisis in Wales