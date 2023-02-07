hundred disputes and more that open a window on nine years of investments and successes of one of the richest clubs in Europe and number one candidate to win the Champions League. A most violent referral – I am 113 the alleged violations – which it embraces sponsorshipscontracts of soccer players and of the coaches. In short, the management of Manchester City as a whole at least since 2009 al 2018. A very heavy move that the Premier League has decided to fulfill, choosing in all probability a non-random date. The alarm clock on the accounts of the Citizens in fact, it arrived on the eve of the presentation of the “white paper” on English football in front of the Parliamentfirst act of abroad reform of the movement that the government seems to have every intention of completing. And also in a short time. Exhausting of many of his powers the most powerful and richest league in the world, including the disciplinary one. The deferral of Manchester City, put very clearly, looks like one tactical move of the Premier League to demonstrate that he exercises the checkthe vigilance and his punitive action when you don’t follow the rules.

Perhaps out of time, given what – according to the advances of the British media – the government is ready to put in place. Among other things, in fact, the statutory reform provides for the establishment of aauthority indipendente and the passage of some powers under substantial government control by reducing the scope of responsibility e influenza of football authorities, including the Football Association and the Premier League, the English correspondent of Figc e Serie A League. Among the activities that would end up off the radar of the FA and Premier there is also the monitoring of trades and checks on owners. The new regulations, according to what has been filtered so far in British newspapers, could come into force as early as season 2024/25 and they would also affect the system redistribution to the minor leagues of the resources generated by the Premier League.

I rumors indicate among the innovations suggested in the “white paper” also a “real-time financial monitoring” to make financial fair play regulations effective and efficient, clarifying step by step what is health state of each club’s finances. A way to always keep an eye on costs, liquid assets e financial reserves assuring the sustainability even in case of bending of the profits and, above all, to allow the new authority to intervene at the first negative signals, avoiding to act afterwards, both with corrective and punitive measures. An action, the latter, which according to various observers the Premier League may have exercised in a mild way because it does not hold a third position compared to the business development inevitably affected by the presence of the most financially competitive clubs. At the same time, there is talk of a concrete proposal also linked to sales with due diligence lockouts to block entry into the English football system of riches of dubious origin.