“It’s not what I expected. Porn is not what people imagine it to be. It’s a terrifying experience“. Eight months ago Damian Oliver was a promising player of the Crystal Palace youth team who dreamed of making their debut in the Premier League. But he decided to hang up his boots for enter the world of red light films. From footballer to actor and director of pornographic films for a sensational choice and already marked by repentance.

“I would have earned more with football”

“I used to play for Crystal Palace and if I had stayed with them I could have earned much more playing soccer,” Damian Oliver recently told the podcast Anything Goes by James English. “Maybe I could have gone somewhere because I was a fighter in the field, but I thought it would be just as good be a porn star,” added the former England footballer.

Prison and then the call from the red light cinema

“Adult cinema is not as good as you think“, he specified. Oliver entered the world of hard films after a football season lost by one sentenced to one year of imprisonment for some petty crimes. After prison he worked in construction with the hope of returning to playing football. But how did the call from the red light cinema come? “They knew I was a footballer but I slept with several girls. They told me it was better to charge me for that too“, said the former Crystal Palace.

“It was terrifying”

For his debut in a hard film he pocketed 170 euros and it was not a very positive experience. “It was terrifying. The cameraman was a big bald Irishman who it was pretty scary and i was naked and sweaty… A disaster,” said Damian Oliver. In the red light world Oliver has also found love and is in a relationship with his “colleague” Sophie Anderson.