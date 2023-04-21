THE ERA OF ALBERTO ASCARI CLOSES AT THE 1953 MONZA GRAND PRIX – SportHistoria

article by Andrew La Rovere adapted from Formula 1, the stories

When the 13 September 1953 is raced in Monza, the domination of Alberto Ascari seems to have no end. And instead, even if no one can know it, it has already finished in the previous race, in Switzerland.

Ascari dominated the 1952 championship and the current one in 1953 in an imperious way: Excluding Indianapolis, Ascari has won 11 of his last 13 races. The Monza race does not seem to be an exception: Ascari takes pole ahead of Fangiowhich is establishing itself with the Maserati, and to the color partner Farina.

For 1954 Alberto has already signed for the debutant Lancia, while the arrival of Mercedes will put an end to the Ferrari triumphs. Ascari, despite the clichés about Italians, is a driver as precise as a car: analytical, calm and precise as a clock.

The Ferrari driver is as comfortable when he can dominate from start to finish, setting his own pace, as he is in trouble in hand-to-hand combat. Alberto is keen on Monza, he wants to give Enzo Ferrari his last victory before changing teams. But the long straights of Monza lend themselves to group races, also thanks to the slipstream effect.

Right from the start, the battle was between four: the Ferraris of Ascari and Farina against the Maseratis of Fangio and Marimon. The first to be cut off is the young man”pinocchio“: his yellow and blue Maserati spun at the Parabolicthen call They see. Marimon returns to the pits and when he gets back on track he is 4 laps behind, but again in the leading group. His intent is to help Fangio win.

Fangio, Farina and Ascari swap the lead until the last lap: Ascari goes first 59 times, Fangio twelve and Farina nine. There are only a few hundred meters to go and Ascari is in the lead. At the last corner, perhaps distracted by a lapped driver, perhaps anxious to approach Vedano first, Ascari enters too quickly and slides until he spins.

Behind him is chaos: Farina throws himself off the track, Fangio – wisely left behind – avoids him, Marimon overwhelms him. Remember Fangio: “We were all in a handkerchief: I grabbed the steering wheel and squeezed desperately to the right, inside the curve. I still don’t know how I found a hole to overcome the tangle. I ran fast towards the finish line while Farina, back on track as God intended, was following me about a hundred meters away.”

Fangio wins by a second over Farina. At the time, retired riders were not classified, otherwise Ascari would still be third within one lap. Instead, third is Villoresi, while Ascari and Marimon sadly walk back to the pits, unharmed. Around them is delirium.

“I still remember today the terrible, fantastic enthusiasm of the Italian spectators – Fangio will say – that overwhelmed the police barrages to carry me in triumph.”

For Alberto Ascari, who tragically died in Monza two years later, it was the end of an era.