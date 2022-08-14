The essence of each sporting event can be seen in front of the first set of dynamic sports icons in the history of the Asian Games released

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-14 08:45

Have you seen the moving Asian Games sports icons? Recently, the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee released the first set of dynamic sports icons in the history of the Asian Games on the basis of the 40 major sports and 61 sub-item static sports icons that have been launched before.

In fact, with the evolution of event communication technology, the design and application of dynamic sports icons has become the mainstream trend in the visual image and landscape design of large-scale events. For example, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have both launched dynamic sports icons, but in the history of the Asian Games, moving sports icons are the first time they have appeared.

From the appearance, the dynamic sports icons of the Hangzhou Asian Games continue the main image color of the Hangzhou Asian Games “Rainbow Purple”. The dynamic sports icon system video animation movements are accurate, the rhythm is clear and lively, and the effect is clear at a glance.

At the same time, on the basis of following the functional principle of sports icons, motion capture and game engine are used as the core technologies of the design. “Potential” is performed to form a smooth animation effect.

It is worth mentioning that the background music released is mainly composed of Jiangnan silk and bamboo, incorporating drum music. The bursts of drums perfectly integrate the charm of the Jiangnan water town with the power of sports competition, which not only expresses the beauty of rhythm and rhythm of sports, but also highlights the significance and culture of the times. value.

It is reported that after the release of this set of dynamic sports icon system, it will be widely used in venue identification, media broadcasting, urban landscape, media integration promotion and other fields. It is loved by the audience and further enriches the expression of the Asian Games aesthetics and culture.