The Euro 2024 groups were defined

The highly anticipated European tournament will kick off on June 14 with a match between Germany and Scotland. The ceremony to reveal the group stages featured soccer legends Gianluigi Buffon and Sami Khedira, who drew the order of the teams competing.

Germany will face Scotland, Hungary, and Swiss in Group A, while Group B will feature Spain, Croatia, Italy, and Albania, making it the most competitive group. Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, and England make up Group C, and the winner of Play-off A (Poland, Wales, Finland, Estonia), Netherlands, Austria, and France will compete in Group D.

Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, and the winner of playoff B (Israel, Bosnia, Ukraine, Iceland) form Group E, and Group F consists of Türkiye, the winner of playoff C (Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg), Portugal, and the Czech Republic.

The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 14 in 10 cities in Germany, including Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, and Stuttgart. The top two teams in each group, along with the four best third-place teams, will advance to the knockout phase. The final will be held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14, 2014.

Group A:

– Germany

– Scotland

– Hungary

– Swiss

Group B:

– Spain

– Croatia

– Italy

– Albania

Group C:

– Slovenia

– Denmark

– Serbia

– England

Group D:

– Winner of Play-off A (Poland, Wales, Finland, Estonia)

– Netherlands

– Austria

– France

Group E:

– Belgium

– Slovakia

– Romania

– Repechage B winner (Israel, Bosnia, Ukraine, Iceland)

Group F:

– Türkiye

– Repechage C winner (Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg)

– Portugal

– Czech Republic

Soccer fans are eagerly anticipating the exciting matchups in the coming months.

Share this: Facebook

X

