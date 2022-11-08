The reasons that led the country to be the first manufacturer of bikes and components are many, but the ground has become fertile thanks to the “Portugal Bike Value”, an expansion policy of the district around Águeda, not far from Porto, renamed “Bike Valley ”, which over the years has led to a record of approximately 594 million euros in value in terms of exports.

A tradition that began 100 years ago, in 1922, when the country’s first bicycle factory, the “Fábrica Nacional de Bicicletas”, was opened in Porto. The district is home to the production of numerous brands that have appreciated the know-how and the extremely favorable production conditions of the local economic fabric.

“In the 1980s, many companies migrated to Asia to save costs and many of our factories had problems,” Gil Nadais, general secretary of Abimota (Associacao Nacional das Industrias de Duas Rodas), the Portuguese association of two wheels -. Then they returned, thanks also to far-sighted policies, favoring the collaboration network between local companies and investments in technologies ».

Proof of this is the substantial investment in carbon fiber technologies, which in 2021 led to the birth of the first automated factory of carbon bicycle frames outside Asia. Together with the German carbon manufacturer All Ahead Composites as a technology partner and the Taiwanese supplier Art Collection Corporation as a project partner, the Portuguese companies Ciclo Fapril, Miranda Bike Parts and Rodi Rims & Wheels have founded a European carbon frame factory under the name Carbon Team thanks to an investment of 8 million euros, partially financed by the EU.

A concrete example of how local economic policies can make things work in the right direction. An opportunity not to be missed, as also underlined by Paolo Magri, president of Ancma: “In the field of bicycles, profound transformations are underway, which require a more complete awareness also on the part of the institutions: on the one hand there is a strong demand that deserves to be enhanced through cycle infrastructure and a renewed logic of incentives for use, while on the other we are witnessing the evolution of industrial, economic and production paradigms to be taken into account in order to better grasp them the opportunities and within which the Italian entrepreneurial fabric also plays and will play a very significant role ».