The European Commission has excluded the stadiums of Florence and Venice from the PNRR

The European Commission has decided that the projects for the new stadiums in Florence and Venice cannot be included among those financed with the PNRR, the national recovery and resilience plan with which the Italian government plans to spend European funding from the Recovery Fund. The matter had been going on for three weeks, since the Commission had contested the admissibility of the two projects to the government because it did not consider them real works of “urban and social redevelopment”, as required for projects financed with the PNRR. Now Raffaele Fitto, Minister for European Affairs and the PNRR, has announced that the projects have been definitively excluded.

In a use sent to newspapers and agencies, Fitto wrote that the stadiums of Florence and Venice “cannot be accounted for at the value of the PNRR resources” and that the Commission has “confirmed the non-eligibility of both interventions in the context of integrated urban plans (PUI ) of the respective metropolitan cities», i.e. the urban plans which include the redevelopment projects that one would like to finance with European funds. Fitto explained that in the last few days the government had asked the provinces of Florence and Venice to send the necessary documents to convince the Commission to overcome its perplexities, but “last night [venerdì, ndr] the services of the European Commission, while appreciating the government’s effort, confirmed the ineligibility of the interventions».

The two projects we are talking about were already much debated at local level before they were included in the PNRR. One is the renovation of the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, the other is the construction of the so-called “Bosco dello sport” in the province of Venice, an area that should mainly house a stadium and a sports arena.

In Florence, the municipality and the management of Fiorentina had already agreed a year ago for the renovation of the nearly centenary Franchi stadium for a total estimated cost of 450 million euros (150 only for the redevelopment of the stadium). The funding provided with European funds was initially 95 million euros, then dropped to 55 million. Even after this downsizing, many wondered why public money should be used to renovate a stadium that would then end up under private management, namely Fiorentina.

Despite this, the municipality of Florence was rather confident about the approval of the financing plan as the Franchi stadium is bound by the Superintendency for historical and architectural reasons.

On the other hand, the Venice project has been talked about for decades, given the inadequacy of the existing systems in the city and in the surrounding area. The “Bosco dello sport” should be built in an area adjacent to Marco Polo airport in Tessera, east of Mestre and close to the lagoon. It should host a stadium with no more than 20,000 seats intended mainly for football, therefore for the Venice team, but also designed for rugby, and a sports hall for the local basketball team, Reyer, which is owned by Luigi Brugnaro, current mayor of Venice and one of the promoters of the project.

The estimated cost, including urbanization works, is around 300 million euros, a third of which should have come from European funds. The inclusion of the project in the PNRR was motivated by the importance it should have in the creation of a new urban and recreational area to stimulate the provincial and regional economy. Brugnaro had already made it known that he still wanted to support the project regardless of the opinion of the European Commission.

The checks on the two projects in Florence and Venice were one of the reasons why the third installment of the 19 billion euro PNRR, which was supposed to arrive in March but was postponed to the end of April, had not been released. The Commission has asked the government to “adopt the necessary documents to formalize what was communicated” and then proceed to verify the objectives to be achieved by 2022 and finally release the third installment.