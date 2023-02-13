After two years of the mandate of the EU Parliament, the Community Executive still has not created this body / The Committee of the Regions demands its implementation

The creation of the European Tourism Agency to which the Canary Islands aspire, after losing the candidacies of the Space Agency and the Artificial Intelligence Agency, is in a stalemate. Despite the mandate of EU Parliament March 25, 2021which approved the strategy for sustainable European tourism and, among its proposals, called for the creation of a tourist agency, the community executive has ignored the launch of this new body.

The Committee of the Regionsan EU body made up of regional and local representatives of the twenty-seven Member States, took up the need to create this agency in a report approved last Wednesday in support of the outermost regions (OR).

MEPs hope that Pedro Sánchez will promote the body in his European mandate

In this document in which the Community Executive is urged to adopt measures that favor the ORs -which include the Canary Islands, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique, Réunion, San Bartolomé, San Martín, Azores and Madeira- it is emphasized that tourism plays a fundamental role in the development of these territories and has important repercussions on economic growth and employment. The Committee asks the European Commission to speed up the development of a tourism policy that provides for the creation of a European Tourism Agency, and stresses the need to promote investment innovative sustainable and resilient to support the growth of this strategic sector in the ORs.

After the Canary Islands were left without the headquarters of the future Spanish Space Agency and the Artificial Intelligence Agency last December, the President of the Government, Angel Victor Torres, He placed his hopes in the Islands hosting the European Tourism Agency, which would place the Archipelago at the epicenter of community tourism policies. But the reality is that the European Commission has not yet paid attention to the parliamentary mandate and most likely will not promote the creation of this institution in the current community legislature, which ends in 2024. For now, this Agency for which the Canary Islands bid is only on paper.

little interest

The French Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services, Thierry Breton, competent in this matter, has shown little interest in the creation of the European Tourism Agency, despite the fact that France has outermost regions or that Paris sounds like one of the possible venues. In fact, the organization does not have a budget in the current financial framework of the EU 2021-2027, and we will have to wait for 2028 to reflect that reality, unless resources are obtained from a general fund in these years.

The hopes of the Canaries are placed on the fact that when Pedro Sanchez When the European presidency takes office, between July and December 2023, the creation of this body is promoted, taking into account that in 2024 there will be elections and a new European Commission.

The PSOE MEP, Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, points out that the Commission chaired by Ursula Von der Leyen is focused on Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and aid to the economy, and has not developed Parliament’s initiative in reference to the European Tourism Agency. From the Eurochamber they have worked urging the Von der Leyen Commission to create this body and they trust that Pedro Sánchez will resume the constitution of this agency during his term as the European presidency, which does not mean that the Canary Islands will be the chosen headquarters.

But for now, the Archipelago has an important asset: it is the region that the President of the Government of Spain will present to the EU when this institution is created. In fact, Pedro Sánchez, in the summer of 2021 when Lanzarote was resting, made a commitment to Ángel Víctor Torres that the Canary Islands would be Spain’s only bet to host the future agency. A commitment that materialized in May 2022, when the President of the Canary Islands, during the meetings held within the framework of the Conference of Outermost Regions which was held in Martinique, announced that the Government of Spain made official its support for the Archipelago to be the headquarters of the European Tourism Agency. In addition, the Canarian candidacy was endorsed by the representatives of the other two States with OR, as is France and Portugal.

Until 2028, when there will be a new financial framework, there are no specific funds for the institution

According to the document approved in the Eurochamber in 2021, the creation of this body has the financial framework of 2021-2027 but lacks funds. European agencies have to be created by European regulation, so it is in an embryonic phase since the Commission must first adopt the legislative initiative to establish the Agency and after developing that regulation, where the structure of the entity and its board of directors are defined. Normally the Commission creates a list of the five best qualified candidatures for that governing body and the European Council decides, as well as on the proposals for the headquarters that each country presents.