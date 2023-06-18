The event lasts for five days and you can watch the game for free. The National Boccia Championship for the Disabled kicks off in Hangzhou-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The event will last for five days and you can watch the game for free. The National Boccia Championship for the Disabled kicks off in Hangzhou

Daily Business Daily News In the past two days, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Boccia Championships for the Disabled kicked off in Hangzhou Gymnasium.

This event is a test match for the boccia competition of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. The competition lasts for 5 days (June 15-June 19), and the latest international boccia rules formulated by the International Boccia Association will be implemented. , There are 9 small events in total, including 3 men’s individual events, 3 women’s individual events, 1 mixed individual event, 1 pair event, and 1 team event.

A total of 7 teams from all over the country participated in the event, including 50 athletes, 37 coaches and team staff, and 44 technical officials, classifiers, and doping control officers.

The Hangzhou Gymnasium is the venue for the Asian Games boxing and Asian Paralympic boccia competitions. Not long ago, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Boxing Championship (third batch) competition has just ended here.

“During the Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, there was a 12-day transition period for these two games. During this test match, we spent 10 days to complete the entire transition.” Liu Zhen, curator of the Hangzhou Gymnasium, said, “The transition During the process, major changes were made to the functional area, and a series of arrangements were made for the height of the fence, the width and length of the passage. Through the test competition, we can see whether this scheme meets the competition requirements of the Asian Para Games.”

In order for the athletes to focus more on the competition, special buses specially modified for the Asian Paralympic Games were also arranged for pick-up and drop-off. After arriving at the venue, there are three barrier-free alighting platforms for athletes and technical officials to use. Athletes in the boccia event all compete in wheelchairs, and multiple barrier-free elevators are installed in the venue to ensure that the players, spectators, and spectators participating in the competition are barrier-free in the entire streamline.

Pushing wheelchairs, squatting down to communicate… On-site volunteers also wholeheartedly provided heart-warming services to the participating athletes. Before the competition, the venue provided basic general training for all volunteers, and the volunteers in the competition department also provided professional training.

It is worth mentioning that this event is free and open to the public. Citizens and friends who want to watch the game can make free reservations on “Zheli Office” or “Alipay”. Those who have not made an appointment in time can register with their real names at the audience entrance of Hangzhou Stadium and enter watch the game. Reservation process: Open the “Zheli Office” or “Alipay” App to scan the code, enter “Asian Games Venues Online”, select “Hangzhou Stadium”, click “Reserve Now”, select “Game Viewing” and the event and complete the ticket purchase (0 yuan ).