Home Sports The ex Juve Matuidi to greetings: “Dear football, I loved you so much”
Sports

The ex Juve Matuidi to greetings: “Dear football, I loved you so much”

by admin
The ex Juve Matuidi to greetings: “Dear football, I loved you so much”

The Frenchman, 2018 world champion, hadn’t played for Inter Miami for more than a year: “My throat is dry, but I’m proud to move on”

“Dear football, I loved you so much”. It is the prologue of the video that accompanies the long post on Instagram with which the Frenchman Blaise Matuidi, 2018 world champion, announces his farewell to football. The former PSG and Juventus midfielder writes: “Football has given me so much, but it’s time to stop. When I look back, I think of this long journey, and my eyes are full of stars. I fulfilled my childhood dreams but also my dreams as a man. My throat is dry, but I’m proud to move on. Love you guys. Your Blaisou.”

Inter Miami the last club

Matuidi, 35, had not played for more than a year with Inter Miami, his last club, which had removed him from the player list for the 2022 season of the MLS, the North American league. In his career, in addition to the World Cup, he has won various titles and trophies, winning five championships in France and three in Italy with the black and whites.

December 23rd – 6.43pm

© breaking latest news

See also  "Sleigh" on the snowmobile ice track_YNET.com Beiqing Network

You may also like

Juve, on 20 January decision on the reopening...

Ranieri at Cagliari, official: “Welcome back mister, nice...

Vialli, Pintus’ trainer: ‘He’s an indomitable lion, come...

Inter, Lukaku accelerates: at work even at Christmas....

World Cup 2026: how the big names will...

Chinese Super League-Yu Hanchao broke the deadlock, He...

Inter, only certainties in between (waiting for Brozo)....

Euroleague, Olimpia amazing: Monaco comeback from -17 and...

Turin-Cremonese 0-0: grenade plastered, few emotions in the...

Serie C, Feralpisalò alone in the lead. Group...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy