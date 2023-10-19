The Exciting Egg-Cracking Competition Debuts at the Fifth National Intellectual Games

Egg-cracking takes center stage at the 5th National Intellectual Games

Huai’an, Jiangsu – The highly anticipated egg-cracking competition is set to begin at the 5th National Intellectual Games in Huai’an, Jiangsu on October 18th. This unique event will feature nearly 200 players from 25 representative teams across the country, who will compete for gold medals in men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

The “Egg Egg” card game, which originated in Huai’an, has gained widespread popularity throughout the country due to its unique fun, competitiveness, and popularity. As a result, it has become a performance event at the 5th National Intellectual Games. Huai’an, being the birthplace of the project, will host this year’s “Modern Fate · Guoyuan Cup” egg-cracking competition.

This marks the first time that the egg-cracking event has been included in the Intellectual Games. The competition will consist of three events: men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. The event will follow the “Competitive Egg-Breaking Competition Rules (Trial)” approved by the Chess and Card Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration. The competition will be divided into two stages: preliminaries and finals. The preliminaries will use a field point system and Swiss points arrangement, consisting of 7 rounds of competition. The finals will use the Howell system with 9 rounds of competition. All competitions will utilize computer-prepared competition cards, with all players having the same cards. The ranking will be determined by scores.

Zhu Guoping, director of the Chess and Card Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, stated that the egg-cracking project has gained popularity in many cities in recent years. After extensive research in 2022, the chess and card center concluded that egg-cracking aligns with the relevant spirit of the General Administration of Sports on the identification of new projects. As a result, the decision was made to launch egg-cracking as a pilot project under the name of competitive egg-cracking, with the goal of eventually becoming an official sports event. This move aims to regulate and guide the project’s development. By including egg-cracking as a performance event in the Intelligent Games, alongside traditional projects such as chess, bridge, and backgammon, it will promote the further popularization and development of the sport and allow more people to understand and appreciate egg-cracking as an intellectual sport.

The preliminaries took place on October 18th, with the top ten combinations from each group advancing to the finals, which will be held on the 19th. Additionally, the first national urban egg-cracking exchange competition in 2023 will also commence on the 18th.

This year’s egg-cracking competition promises to be an exciting and entertaining event, showcasing the talent and skill of the players from across the country. With the sport gaining recognition and support, it is expected to continue to grow in popularity and become a mainstay in the realm of intellectual games.

