The Exciting Quarterfinal Showdowns at the 2013 Concacaf Gold Cup: Mexico, United States, Panama, and Guatemala Lead the Way

The Quarterfinals of the 2013 Concacaf Gold Cup are set to kick off this weekend at two different venues. The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio will play host to the matches on Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, respectively.

After the intense group stage matches, four teams have emerged as leaders of their sectors and have secured their spot in the Quarterfinals. The Mexican National Team, the United States, Panama, and Guatemala will all be vying for a spot in the semifinals.

Additionally, four teams have also advanced to the Quarterfinals as second-place finishers in their respective groups. Jamaica, Qatar, Costa Rica, and Canada will be looking to make their mark in the knockout stage.

It is worth noting that the United States is just one title away from catching up to Mexico in terms of Gold Cup victories. Canada, one of the qualifying teams, has previously won the competition in 2000.

The Quarterfinals will begin on Saturday, July 8, with two exciting matchups at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. Panama will face off against Qatar at 5:00 PM Mexico time, followed by Mexico taking on Costa Rica at 7:30 PM Mexico time.

On Sunday, July 9, the action will shift to TQL Stadium in Ohio. Guatemala and Jamaica will battle it out at 3:00 PM Mexico time, while the United States will face Canada at 5:30 PM Mexico time.

Soccer fans across North America are eagerly awaiting these intense Quarterfinal matches, as the top teams compete for a spot in the coveted Gold Cup semifinals.