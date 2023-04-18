the experience of seeing him live — Sportellate.it

Tale of an afternoon following the new phenomenon of world basketball.

Arriving at the Parisian metro station Pont de Levallois-Becon it would also be difficult to realize that something special is about to happen. The station is the terminus of line 3, so it is common for everyone to get off the train. If you want, you can guess something by going up to the surface and seeing a flow of people going in the same direction but, thinking about it, it might not be particularly indicative of something. It’s no different than the flow of people who might head to a bus stop to catch a connecting bus. To understand that there is something strange you have to turn onto Rue Danton. On that street a crowd of people wait outside gray doors like bees at the mouth of a hive. The doors around which they crowd are those of the Marcel-Cerdan sports hall, an anonymous arena amid glass and concrete stalagmites with the logos of banks and insurance companies. All that crowd is there to watch the Pro A match, the top division of French basketball, between Metropolitans 92 and Strasbourg. The game, however, is only a pretext. Many of those four thousand, and myself among them, are there for a specific reason that has the name of Victor Wembanyamait’s the size of a mythological creature and, damn the world, this is one of the last times we’ll be able to enjoy it in Europe some time from now.

To say that, of the four thousand present, most were present for the exploits of a single player rather than for a team may sound cynical, but it serves to give a picture of the Wembanyama spaceship, landed in the summer by ASVEL, the most titled team of French basketball and defending champion. On the other hand, without him, the Metropolitans could hardly find themselves at puto advertise the match on May 7th against Bourg-en-Bresse at the Accor Arena, a Parisian arena with twenty thousand spectators.

L’hype created by his performance against another top draft prospect, Scoot Henderson, last summer in Las Vegas, in the meetings between the Metropolitans and G League Ignite, catapulted the French class of 2004 to a level of attention from fans and insiders that hasn’t been seen in the NBA perhaps since LeBron James’ high school days. In a episode of his podcast of last October, the journalist of ESPN Zach Lowe said the show put together by the two has “accelerated the timing of tanking in the heads of owners and decision makers around the league”.

A hype that we feel we can justify.

The echo of those games completely changed the trajectory of the Metropolitans, and not just on the field. Victor Wembanyama is a Marvel film; it’s a new season of Stranger Things; a cultural phenomenon whose mere presence prompted the NBA to take the unprecedented decision to broadcast all of the Parisian team’s games on its official app. Entering the Marcel-Cerdan in the 2022/23 season means living in a perpetual Fashion Week atmosphere or the last stage of the Tour de France under the Arc de Triomphe.

The public reaches its position fifty minutes before the tap-off just to enjoy the home team’s training, and those who enter later only do so because the queue at the team shop is endless – only two shop assistants have to manage, passing from French to English, a horde of people who all inexorably ask for the same thing: a number 1 shirt for the hosts.

At the end of the game, during the usual round of the field for the hosts, the barrier that separates a grandstand from the field almost collapsed under the weight of the public looking for an autograph, while others tried to climb over the barrier to enter the field. The impact of Cyclone Wembanyama is also given by the performance of his teammates, who play as if they were perfectly aware of the fact that he will hardly get another opportunity to have so many eyes on him. Particularly indicative is another prospect of interest for the NBA, Bilal Coulibaly, according to many mock draft probable call on the second lap, guard/small forward hybrid with long arms playing with the pickaxe. A versatile and aggressive defender, Coulibaly is a ferocious spiker with a flair for spectacular play it just seems to be amplified by the presence next to him of the most visible prospect, even overseas, of European basketball.

Having introduced the topic of performance, it’s probably time to talk about what Wembanyama did on the pitch. Or rather, what he did in midfield: because, apparently, whoever designed the arena didn’t think of a location for the cameras and therefore they had to improvise one exactly in front of my seat. Having forgotten this unpleasant inconvenience, let’s move on to the game.

Given that the numbers can tell only part of the story, let alone when we talk about such generational talents, more than his statistical line – which in any case recites 29 points and 16 assists, not exactly a routine performance for 99.9% of beings human – the numbers to pay attention to understand the impact of the French pterodactyl are those of his direct scorer, the center Bodian Massa, and in particular his four personal fouls, three of which arrived in the first fraction and all in an attempt to stop the star of the Metropolitans.

Wembanyama joked with his direct opponent, forcing coach Luca Banchi to limit his playing time. In an action at the beginning of the first quarter Massa, trying to prevent him from an easy reception in the paint, fell to the ground, flailing like a salmon trying to swim upstream, while behind him the 2004-born squeezed the ball, indifferent to the force stood against him.

For those hoping for a repeat of the game played a week earlier, a sensational one putback dunk on his own wrong triple, Wembanyama’s match against Strasbourg did not present equal moments of collective ecstasy, but this does not mean that situations capable of making one jump on the chair were lacking. Indeed, one would almost think that the mere existence of him on a playing field is capable of it.

The things he does on the pitch make you think he’d be an interesting prospect even if he were eight inches shorter, because his style of play is fun beyond the size of his body. Those uncontainable bursts of imagination, that outburst, that flash of genius in the middle of an action, cannot fail to be attractive at any height. Wembanyama is a gigantic crab, but his physique has never been a limit to what he could do.

What is most impressive is his ability to always be in control, even when he sets out to lead the transition. Wembanyama shaped her play as Jane Austen shaped her prose, passing, as Virginia Woolf put it, “from one melody to another like Mozart”. The way he dribbles the ball twenty centimeters off the ground, the ease and fluidity of his release would be top-level in a point guard, but in a body like his they become something never seen before.

Defensively speaking, however, the situation is practically the opposite: taken alone, its size and agility make it a prized piece that any coach would want to work with. Under the basket it sometimes seems that the others don’t even want to try to tackle him. In defense he plays everywhere: flies; jump; he looks like he was bitten by a tarantula. When you see him protecting the iron like a guardian angel with those mileage arms instead of white wings, many prefer to unload the ball even without an easier shot to take.

Result: Strasbourg shoots worse and less in the lineup and above all almost never goes to the free line, concluding the match with only five free throws, the same ones scored by Wembanyama alone in the whole match. The gap created by his impact on both sides of the field is enough not to weigh a better performance on the visitors’ three-point shooting. At the end of the game, the scoreboard speaks of a 93-80 for the hostswhich extend the margin on the third in the standings, Cholet, who came out defeated on the Dijon field in those hours.

Leaving the building, I headed for line 3 of the subway. The return train, as often in these cases, was fuller than the one going. In cases like these it would be much easier for a stranger to understand that something special has just happened, if only for the merchandising that many of those passengers wear. On a couple of seats at the end of the car, two teenagers look at their phones. The screen shows images of a basketball game, specifically the one that just ended.

Going to YouTube, in fact, they are already available, published by the official account of the French championship, the highlights of Victor Wembanyama’s match. In the time when I haven’t even been able to properly metabolize what I witnessed – it’s always like this, at least for me: only distance gives the dimension of the event – ​​there are already those who are ready to relive it. If I were older and resentful, I could probably use this anecdote to complain about the new generations. In reality, however, that evening, in the hostel, the last thing I did before falling asleep was to watch the same video of the two teenagers on the subway, perhaps with the intention, identical to theirs, of making sure that what I had seen was really happened.