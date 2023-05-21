The extreme climate reshapes the Giro d’Italia: the 13th stage will be overturned and will be 75 km long

The first mountain stage of Giro d’Italia 2023 it becomes a mini stage of just 75 km. The climate crisis is also upsetting the Corsa Rosaso much so as to trigger the protocol for extreme weather: with the rain which is crashing down on Piedmontimpossible for cyclists, covers the first stretch of the 13th stage, from Borgofranco Ivrea (Turin) until great saint bernard. In particular, the risk of falling on the descent from the peak that divides Italy and Switzerland would have been very high. This is why the race will start directly from the Swiss side, in Le Chable: it will be just 75 km long, but at least the two climbs have been maintained Heart Cross (15.4 km at 8.8% average gradient) e Notches Montana (13 km at 7.2% average), where the finish is set. The start has been postponed to ore 14.30.

“Given the adverse weather conditions, especially in the Italian part, the Commission has decided to meet the requests of the athletes by applying the Extreme Weather Protocol. Stage 13 is shortened with the new km 0 which will be located in Le Chable, at the entrance to the Croix de Couer. The final part of the fraction will be kept. The times foreseen in the roadmap remain unchanged”, the organization of the Giro d’Italia announced in a note. Under one rain torrential, the runners showed up in Borgofranco Ivrea to sign the starting sheet. Then they reached Switzerland by bus, where the weather conditions are much better for now.

“Cycling is also changing – replies toberaking latest news the director of the Corsa Rosa Mauro Reasonsthe man who establishes and designs the routes of the Giro – and it must also be said that this year there were several stages raced under the waterit is understandable tiredness“. “Today the problem is above all with the descended” and how they can be tackled also thanks to highly performing vehicles, “many things have changed from the point of view of cyclists. The perception of braking is very different if you have hands rattrappite, today we know that you brake very close”. In short, concludes Vegni, “the way of doing the cycling“. But above all the climate has changed.