by admin
The FA Cup is about to spread changes, they are in favor of rich clubs

CELEBRATION OF SIGHT. Shrewsbury Town fans scored a hit after a 2-2 draw with Liverpool yesterday. | photo: Reuters

Rematches are not allowed in the FA Cup. Since 2016, they have been playing from the quarter-finals onwards, and two years later, the rematches, which decided the progression in the event of a tie in the first duel, were canceled for the round of 16.

According to the copper, however, due to the changes, they expect a lot of opposition from the clubs, because for many of them, the income from saving these big clubs is a major source.

In between, he changed the heel and the edge of the pot during the week. It will also affect the final, which until now has always been played on a separate weekend in Wembley. The new game could also be decided on the weekend, when the league matches will be played.

According to the British government, the reforms should be stopped if the changes happen, because the changes will weaken the position of the Football Association and give too much control over English football in the hands of Premier League clubs.

