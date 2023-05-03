The FA officially announced that Uncle Klopp may face a long-term suspension – yqqlm

Original title: The official announcement of the Football Association accused Klopp of Uncle Zha or facing a long-term suspension penalty

On May 3, Beijing time, the Football Association officially issued an announcement, accusing Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp of making inappropriate remarks against Tottenham referee Paul Tierney.

The official FA announcement is as follows: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged after the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on April 30. The manager’s comments to match officials in his post-match media interviews allegedly amounted to inappropriate conduct because they implied doubts about the integrity of the referees, were offensive and personal to the referees and made the game difficult. Damaged reputation. Jurgen Klopp has until May 5 to respond.

In the 34th round of the Premier League, Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-3 with Jota's stoppage time goal. In an interview after the game, Red Army coach Klopp pointed out that the referee Tierney was on duty, thinking that he had been targeted by him. After review, the referee department of the Premier League company stated that Tierney did not act inappropriately. A number of media broke the news that Klopp may suffer a long-term suspension due to his "conviction" for similar behavior.

