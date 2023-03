Two years and that’s it. Handball representative Dominika Zachová tried her first foreign engagement in Thuringia, Germany. However, she realized that this position was not for her. And so the 26-year-old right wing returns to Most, where the native of Pilsen worked for seven long seasons. “The team is completely different than when I left, but I’m really looking forward to it. I think I made the best possible move. The bridge is my second home,” she smiled.

