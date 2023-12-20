The family denies that he was stabbed

Ezequiel Lavezzi Hospitalized After Suffering Injury in Punta del Este

Former Argentine soccer player Ezequiel Lavezzi was admitted to the Cantegril Sanatorium in Punta del Este after reportedly suffering a stab wound and clavicle fracture. However, his family has denied this version, stating that Lavezzi sustained injuries from a fall while changing a light bulb. Lavezzi was celebrating his team’s victory just a few days prior to the incident, marking an unexpected turn of events for the former soccer star. The Cantegril Sanatorium, the same location where Diego Maradona was treated after a serious health scare, is now attending to Lavezzi’s injuries.

Share this: Facebook

X

