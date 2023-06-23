Home » The famous coach Benítez returns to coaching after a break and will lead Vigo
The famous coach Benítez returns to coaching after a break and will lead Vigo

The famous coach Benítez returns to coaching after a break and will lead Vigo

Benítez won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, and advanced to the final two years later. With Chelsea he won the Europa League, with Valencia he won the UEFA Cup and two domestic titles. He also had stints at Inter Milan, Napoli and Newcastle. He returns to Spain after more than seven years, the last time he coached Real Madrid in his native country.

On Celta’s bench, Benítez replaces the Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal, who recently ended his job after seven months despite the rescue. Vigo only secured this in the last league round thanks to a sensational win over champions Barcelona.

