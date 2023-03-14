Ankita Raina goes down to top seed Brenda Fruhvirtova in the finals of W40 Bengaluru

Ankita was up 3-0 in the second set before Brenda switch her gears and won 12 out of last 13 games

[F](4) Ankita Raina(🇮🇳,241) l. (1)Brenda Fruhvirtova(🇨🇿,163) : 6-0 4-6 0-6 pic.twitter.com/0cJBL5cp9x

