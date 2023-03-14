Home Sports The famous turn of the Czech star. India is our happy place, says Brenda Fruhvirtová
The famous turn of the Czech star. India is our happy place, says Brenda Fruhvirtová

The famous turn of the Czech star. India is our happy place, says Brenda Fruhvirtová

The younger of the Fruhvirt sisters performed her dream turn against India’s No. 1 and home player, yet a large part of the Bengaluru crowd cheered her on. “I think it was because I’m so young,” the native of Prague thinks that her young age has added to her popularity in the eyes of local fans.

“Maybe I’m an inspiration to them. It’s great to see the young boys and girls come and cheer for me even though I was playing against an Indian player. Even if they weren’t always on my side,” said the Czech tennis player in an interview with the website indiantennisdaily.com.

For Fruhvirtová, Sunday’s triumph was the biggest in her career so far. The previous eight titles were from ITF 25 tournaments, this time the fifteen-year-old talent achieved the title in the ITF 40 category.

“Linda (older sister Linda Fruhvirt) won the WTA 250 here in India. She told me that India was a happy place for her and that I could be successful here as well. I believed it a little and decided to come here. Now I think that India is really our happy place,” laughed the satisfied Czech after the match.

