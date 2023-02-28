The fan “was identified as the author of the racist insults made against the Real Madrid player Vinícius Junior in the RCD Malllorca-Real Madrid match”

It is the same sanction proposal that has been made in a similar case that also took place in the Balearic Islands

A fine of 4,000 euros and a period of 12 months of prohibition of access to sports venuesis the sanction proposal of the Permanent Commission of the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport for the fan who insulted the Brazilian player Vinicius, in the Mallorca-Real Madrid match.

the amateur “He was identified as the author of the racist insults made against the Real Madrid player Vinícius Junior in the RCD Malllorca-Real Madrid CF match, held on February 5”as indicated in a statement, after the meeting held by the aforementioned Commission this Tuesday at the headquarters of the Higher Sports Council (CSD).

This is the same sanction proposal that has been made in a similar case that also took place in the Balearic Islandswhen “an individual used racist insults against a player from the visiting team in the Conecta Balear Club Volleyball Manacor-Melilla Sport Capital match, held on December 17, 2022″.

Anti-violence also proposed fines of 3,001 euros to the Getafe, Sporting de Gijón, Burgos, Málaga and Alavés clubs, due to deficiencies in the control measures and the permanence of spectators in various matcheswhich did not prevent the introduction of large banners without authorization, glass bottles and the occupation of the evacuation routes in the visitor security zone.

The Commission also agreed to propose a fine of €4,000 to Baloncesto Fuenlabrada, for not installing the Organizational Control Unit in the conditions required by the regulation prevention of violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sports in the match against Basket Zaragoza 2002, on the 11th.