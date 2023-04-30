Home » The fans are helpless, the team is sad, Beijing Guoan has encountered the biggest crisis in team history_News Channel_China Youth Network
Sports

The fans are helpless, the team is sad, Beijing Guoan has encountered the biggest crisis in team history_News Channel_China Youth Network

by admin

China Youth Daily client, Beijing, April 30th (China Youth Daily and China Youth Daily reporter Guo Jianwen/photo) On the evening of April 29, the sound of Beijing fans shouting “fight” shook the Workers Stadium. On the night of this holiday, a total of 50,321 fans entered the Workers’ Stadium to watch the live broadcast. This number set a new high in the Super League season. In the famous North Stand, the word “GUOAN” spelled out by professional die-hard fans at the beginning was particularly eye-catching. Beijing Guoan, which had only accumulated 2 points in the previous 3 rounds, returned to the home game against Shandong Taishan. The fans were looking forward to a victory to wash away the downturn. By the end of the final whistle, although the 0:0 draw was acceptable, the whole game was passive, the offense was not improved, and the embarrassing record of the second worst league start in the history of 4 rounds and 2 teams (in the 2000 season, Beijing Guoan 4 round 1), the disappointed and angry Beijing fans couldn’t help shouting “get out of class” before leaving the field.

Original title: The fans are helpless, the team is in a bad mood, Beijing Guoan encounters the biggest crisis in team history

Editor in charge: Zhang Yi






relevantnews

See also  Ski, Odermatt wins in Solden, eighth De Aliprandini - Sport - Other Sports

You may also like

Premier League: Final bids submitted to purchase Manchester...

Rome, crusader injury for Kumbulla. Belotti also stops:...

WDR-Sport: BVB – the fear of the big...

Tourist raped in the elevator of Milan Central...

4-0 win in Bayreuth: Duisburg with big points

Torino Atalanta 1-2: video, gol e highlights

Pröger lets Hansa Rostock celebrate in Kaiserslautern

Serie A situation: There are still six teams...

Football: Toulouse wins the French Cup ahead of...

Referee Stegemann after BVB anger: “It wasn’t the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy