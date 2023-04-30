The fans are helpless, the team is sad, Beijing Guoan has encountered the biggest crisis in team history_News Channel_China Youth Network

China Youth Daily client, Beijing, April 30th (China Youth Daily and China Youth Daily reporter Guo Jianwen/photo) On the evening of April 29, the sound of Beijing fans shouting “fight” shook the Workers Stadium. On the night of this holiday, a total of 50,321 fans entered the Workers’ Stadium to watch the live broadcast. This number set a new high in the Super League season. In the famous North Stand, the word “GUOAN” spelled out by professional die-hard fans at the beginning was particularly eye-catching. Beijing Guoan, which had only accumulated 2 points in the previous 3 rounds, returned to the home game against Shandong Taishan. The fans were looking forward to a victory to wash away the downturn. By the end of the final whistle, although the 0:0 draw was acceptable, the whole game was passive, the offense was not improved, and the embarrassing record of the second worst league start in the history of 4 rounds and 2 teams (in the 2000 season, Beijing Guoan 4 round 1), the disappointed and angry Beijing fans couldn’t help shouting “get out of class” before leaving the field.