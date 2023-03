Speed ​​skater Martina Sáblíková won the bronze medal in the 3000 meters race at the World Championships in Heerenveen. Favorite Ragne Wiklundová from Norway won, second was Irene Schoutenová from home. The 35-year-old Czech representative won her twelfth medal on this track, after six gold and five silver, she finished third for the first time in her career.

