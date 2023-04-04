Of Maximilian Nerozzi

There’s also mayhem in the tunnel, with players chasing each other, arch-rivalry at its worst. Lukaku sent off while on 26 April, at San Siro, it will start again from 1-1

More than a final game, it was an (unworthy) saloon: tumult between Lukaku and Cuadrado (and red to the Belgian for a second yellow card), small groups with a bullying attitude even after the final whistle, and expulsions for Handanovic and the Colombian himself. With chaos even in the tunnel of the changing rooms, and players running, and chasing each other, from one side to the other. In short, an indecent epilogue: that is, arch-rivalry in its worst manifestation. Too bad, because the final, the one played, had been at least exciting, after a long and boring match. This time, however, slow motion would have been useful to sum up the emotions: seven minutes from the end Cuadrado scores (sixth goal for the Nerazzurri in 26 games), and twenty seconds before the gong the penalty for Inter, after a volley from Bremer. With frost and great class, Lukaku equalized, taking revenge on Saturday’s bad performance at San Siro and, above all, on the boos at the Stadium. Who, shortly before, had buried him with insults, but there are also racist buu, after a fallacy on Gatti.

The situation of the teams, e the importance of the Italian Cup semi-final, had filled the duel like a petrol can: a match was enough. After all, the field is pressing and the future is thrilling, for both teams. Already before the start, Beppe Marotta, Nerazzurri CEO confirmed: We have faith in Inzaghi, but it is clear that for us, even economically, imagining being out of the first four places would oblige us to review all plans, at the business plan level, looking forward to next year. The accounting books have been tracing the route for some time: from the deficit of over half a billion euros accumulated overall in the balance sheets since 2016/17, to debt, around 390 million. See also Atalanta-Salernitana 1-1: Pasalic saves Gasperini in the 90th minute - Sport - Football

Even the Bianconeri have an eye on the accounts, even if the liabilities of the last balance sheet (minus 239 million) are less scary, given the solidity of a property capable of capital increases of 700 million euros within three years. Juve also has a crammed legal agenda: from the Sport guarantee council of April 19, for at least 15 in the league, pending a possible sporting referral for salary maneuvers. In addition to the criminal proceedings, with the preliminary hearing on May 10th.

At one point, to seek excitement, we had to turn around in the stands, where Alex Del Piero accepted the invitation from the curve, jumped and greeted: A captain, there is only a captain.

Second time spun at the Stadium, after a few chats with the club, not just out of courtesy

. April is therefore the month of sentences, on and off the pitch. From Inter’s Champions League to Juve’s Europa League, with a curious common intersection in Lisbon (Benfica and Sporting). Allegri arrived here polishing a streak of eight victories in nine games; Inzaghi was in a nosedive, with ten defeats, three of which were in a row. On April 26, at San Siro, the 1-1 draw will start again: hoping for more football and less Far West.