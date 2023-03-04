Among the fastest animals in the world there are certain felines such as the cheetah and birds of prey such as the peregrine falcon. But there is also a surprising one that moves in the water, actually two.

The maximum speed achieved by an animal depends on many factorsincluding species, age, size, climatic conditions and habitat.

They also count how you measure speed and the context in which they are.

The fastest animals in the world, one you don’t expect

Here is a list of 10 fastest animals in the worldconsidering their maximum speed

Aquila real: Can reach speeds of around 320 km/h when diving while hunting prey Peregrine Falcon: the fastest bird in the world, capable of flying at speeds exceeding 300 km/h when diving while hunting prey. Cheetah: the fastest land mammal, it can reach a maximum speed of about 110 km/h. Finch common: the fastest bird among those performing horizontal flights, it can reach a maximum speed of about 80 km/h Cavallo: can reach speeds of about 88 km/h Gazelle di Thomson: one of the fastest land mammals, it can reach a maximum speed of about 80 km/h Antelope saiga: can reach speeds of about 80 km/h. Grant’s gazelle: can reach speeds of about 80 km/h Tuna: one of the fastest fish, it can reach a maximum speed of about 75 km/h Leopard: can reach speeds of about 58 km/h

And then there’s the common seahorse: it is one of the fastest molluscs, able to swim at speeds of around 40 km/h.

