Tim Hardaway Jr. expected to spend Wednesday preparing to face the Sacramento Kings and help the Mavericks salvage their play-in tournament hopes.

Instead, he watched footage of his father, former Maverick and Hall of Fame inductee Tim Hardaway Sr., criticizing the leadership of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and knew he needed to focus on settling a potential falling out with his teammates. superstar team.

After his father’s appearance on an FS1 show, Tim Hardaway Jr. asked to speak to reporters from The Dallas Morning News and ESPN to “get his position straight.”

“I totally disagree,” said Tim Hardaway Jr. “I’ve come out several times and told you all how much leadership Luka has shown throughout my time here in Dallas. He shows that on and off the pitch, and in many of the situations we’ve been in as a team, we wouldn’t have been there without him, so let’s make that clear.

“And Kyrie has been nothing but a leader since he got here, making sure everyone is okay on and off the pitch, messaging everyone in our group, a player only chat, just making sure everyone is okay, everyone. stick together, everyone stay strong. Only leadership there.

“It’s hard to have to deal with that. I love those guys. I love my teammates. I’ve loved every team and teammate I’ve been a part of and been with, so to focus on that instead of the game, it’s disappointing to have to come out here and say that. I love my dad like I said, but he made a mistake. It’s his opinion, not mine. We’re two different human beings, so that’s really all I can say.”

For those who missed Tim Hardaway Sr.’s stances on “The Carton Show,” here’s a summary of his thoughts:

• Called Doncic “a crybaby” due to his behavior and frequent complaints to referees during games.

• Didn’t agree with the Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving, because it stripped them of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, “defensive anchors” for a team that was sixth in the Western when news of the trade broke arrived February 5th.

• Said Dallas “lacks a leader out there.” “Luka is not a leader. Kyrie is not a leader. Jalen Brunson was a leader,” Hardaway Sr. said. “Those two guys are not leaders. They are complementary, dominant, high scorer basketball players.”

Hardaway Jr. addressed the comments in the Mavericks players-only group chat and spoke personally with Doncic, Irving and the GM.

He even called his father to “speak his mind, pointing out that it wasn’t right.

“I will take responsibility and address the issue, making my position clear,” Hardaway Jr. said. “What he said doesn’t represent me. I’m not my father. We grew up in two different eras and in two different worlds. That’s not me as a person.

“I apologize on behalf of him and my family, I don’t want anyone to focus on this. I’m here to play basketball. I’m here to do my job to the best of my ability, and that’s what I want to focus on.”