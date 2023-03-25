The Prostějovsk team will have to do without national team scorer Klára Faltínová until the end of the season, as she had to resolve lingering leg problems with surgery. Twice today, Miroslav Čada’s players made up for the loss of a set, and in the end, thanks to 24 points from Brazilian Jésika Silva and 17 point blocks, they won the Haná battle for themselves.

Liberec’s powerhouse Nikola Kvapilová also collected 24 points in four sets and led Dukla, the winner of the regular part, to their first quarterfinal win. “We served well, so they didn’t pass much and they couldn’t play in the middle (of the net), which is their biggest weapon. At first it was sleepy, but then we got nervous,” blocker Kateřina Kohoutová told volej.tv.

The winner of the Czech Cup, Královo Pole, after two clear sets, defeated Ostrava in the third by 25:23, but they took the first step to the semi-finals even after defending their silver medals.