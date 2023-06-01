Home » The favorite did not hesitate, Pardubice is one step away from salvation
The favorite did not hesitate, Pardubice is one step away from salvation

The players of Pardubice won the opening match of the playoff for participation in the highest competition in Příbram 2:0 and moved towards retention. The fourteenth team in the first league table decided on the win at the beginning of the second half, when Vojtěch Sychra scored and Dominik Janošek scored from the penalty spot. The home team hit the post twice in the opening act. The East Bohemians claimed their fourth victory in the last five matches, while the third team of the second highest league suffered a defeat after five duels. Rematch will take place on Sunday in Pardubice.

