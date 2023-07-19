the favorites and where to watch the games – Corriere TV

Italy at the World Cup. No, not the men’s one, which as you know hasn’t participated since 2014, but the women’s one which aims to redeem the disappointing 2022 European Championships. Opening match of the tournament (here the complete guide) at our 9 am on Thursday 20 July between Norway and New Zealand, landlord together with Australia. The national team will instead take the field at 8 on Monday 24 against Argentina, at 9 and a half on Saturday 29 against the battleship Sweden and at 9 on Wednesday 2 August against South Africa. In case of passing the round – minimum objective – round of 16 on Sunday 6 August against one of the first two classified in Group E: in all probability the Netherlands, which already four years ago interrupted the dreams of glory of Milena Bertolini’s girls, or the United States, the main favorites for the victory of what would be their third consecutive world championship triumph (an exploit never achieved even in the men’s arena). The video presentation. (Alessandro Vinci)

July 19, 2023 – Updated July 19, 2023, 12:55 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

