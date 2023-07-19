Home » the favorites and where to watch the games – Corriere TV
Sports

the favorites and where to watch the games – Corriere TV

by admin
the favorites and where to watch the games – Corriere TV

Italy at the World Cup. No, not the men’s one, which as you know hasn’t participated since 2014, but the women’s one which aims to redeem the disappointing 2022 European Championships. Opening match of the tournament (here the complete guide) at our 9 am on Thursday 20 July between Norway and New Zealand, landlord together with Australia. The national team will instead take the field at 8 on Monday 24 against Argentina, at 9 and a half on Saturday 29 against the battleship Sweden and at 9 on Wednesday 2 August against South Africa. In case of passing the round – minimum objective – round of 16 on Sunday 6 August against one of the first two classified in Group E: in all probability the Netherlands, which already four years ago interrupted the dreams of glory of Milena Bertolini’s girls, or the United States, the main favorites for the victory of what would be their third consecutive world championship triumph (an exploit never achieved even in the men’s arena). The video presentation. (Alessandro Vinci)

July 19, 2023 – Updated July 19, 2023, 12:55 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Many places in Zhengzhou no longer check nucleic acid, purchase antipyretics and no longer register with real names_News Center_中国网

You may also like

Optimizing the User Experience: Updates to the Official...

Nightmare night for Donnarumma and his girlfriend

Former champion Friedrichshafen withdrew from the Volleyball Champions...

Spanish Women’s Team Aims for Second Win in...

Inter and Lukaku, some say yes to forgiveness:...

Navratilova Supports Zhang Shuai: Criticizes Referee and Toth’s...

Emegha transfer to France imminent

TRANSCIVETTA WARTS | Sportdimontagna.com

Jonas Vingegaard took the Tour de France

follow the 19ᵉ stage, between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy