The Fazzini bicycle kick that drove the fans crazy (and delivered the Beach Soccer championship to Viareggio) – Corriere TV

The bicycle kick by the brother of Empoli midfielder Jacopo ends the game: beat Catania 9-2

A masterful bicycle kick that closed the Serie A final between Viareggio and Catania for the Beach Soccer championship. Tommaso Fazzini, older brother of Empoli midfielder Jacopo, scored the last goal of the game to make it 9-2 for the hosts.

A spectacular goal that sent the fans present at the Beach Stadium in Versilia and the fans on social networks into raptures

Aug 1, 2023 – Updated Aug 1, 2023, 11:27pm

