Rome, 9 August 2022 – The FBI has surprisingly searched the Florida residence of the former US president Donald Trump and took away boxes of documents. The tycoon replied immediately: “It’s an attack by radical left-wing democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for the 2024 elections.” FBI agents showed up at Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In the Mar-A-Lago golf club where the former president has lived since he left the White House in January 2021, the most sensational raid in history American: it was the tycoon himself who revealed it with a long statement, an indictment in Washington, of the “corruption of the bureaucracy”, in which Trump spoke of “political persecution”, of “attack on his candidacy” for the presidential elections. 2024 (not yet announced) and indicated in the “radical leftist democrats” the instigators of what has been defined as a “third world country” act.

The intervention of the FBI, authorized by the Justice Department, would be linked to the transfer of hundreds of boxes containing documents taken from the White House and which had, instead, to be delivered to the State Archives. The transfer of any document is considered a federal offense. The agents, according to CNN, took away boxes full of documents. The surgery came a few hours after the meeting between former prosecutor John Rowley, Trump’s defender, and men from the Justice Department. FBI agents were looking for evidence of the documents hidden by the former president during the move from the White House. According to David Axelrod, former adviser to Barack Obama, if Minister Merrick Garland, notoriously very cautious in moving towards Trump, “authorized the raid” then “there is clear evidence that justified it”.

Trump is of the opposite opinion and has made it clear with a very harsh message. “My beautiful home in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, occupied by a large number of FBI agents. “Trump spoke of an” unannounced “raid and called it” unnecessary and inappropriate. “The former president has accused the justice system, and compared his case to that of Watergate, but only to overturn the plans: “There – he declared – they entered the headquarters of the Democratic Committee, here the Democrats broke into the home of the 45th president of the United States“. At the head of the FBI is Christopher Wray, in office since 2017, appointed by

Trump. At the time of the raid, according to the Washington Post, the tycoon was not at his resort.

The former president spent a lot of time at the other resort, Bedminster, New Jersey. By January, the National Archives had managed to recover fifteen boxes of documents and other objects that the former president should have delivered to the national archives, but there is talk of hundreds of boxes taken away from the White House and full of documents, including memorials, agents, letters, notes, printed letters sent by e-mail , fax and documents relating to the office of the president. “The presidential acts they are fundamental documents for our democracy – commented federal archivist David Ferriero, in a written statement published in February – and the government must be accountable to the people. “Trump’s advisers have always denied that the boxes contained important documents, but alone personal memories of the former president.

The raid, the first of its kind in American history, could lead to an acceleration of Trump’s political path more and more determined to apply for the presidential elections of 2024. “The Democrats want to stop me at any cost – he accused – even in the light of recent polls”. “I – added Trump – have opposed the bureaucratic corruption of Washington, I have given back power to the people and I will continue to fight for our great American people”. The themes for the new electoral campaign are already there.