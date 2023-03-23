friendly game

FC St.Gallen: Test against Bundesliga club Augsburg under difficult conditions The test at FC Augsburg will be a challenge for FC St.Gallen and its coach Peter Zeidler. Sporty, and because a lot of players are absent for various reasons.

Randy Schneider can gain some self-confidence in the test against Augsburg. Image: Carsten Harz/Freshfocus

Test matches against clubs in the 1st Bundesliga are welcome affairs for St.Gallen. They give a feeling of the international stage, which the eastern Swiss would like to have in the next season with the European Cup as a must. In January they were at the training camp in Spain at the same place as FC Augsburg, they formed a tender bond and are now the test partner for the southern Germans from 2 p.m. on Thursday during the international break.

Augsburg, who are strong at home, are currently twelfth in the Bundesliga and should have nothing to do with relegation if the season continues normally. They have been coached since last July by Enrico Maassen, who previously coached Dortmund’s U23s. And rumor has it that St.Gallen coach Peter Zeidler was on the radar of sports director Stefan Reuter before Maassen was signed.

Augsburg are also missing many players, above all Demirovic and Berisha

FC Augsburg has to do without national players even more than FC St.Gallen. Ermedin Demirovic, for example, a well-known figure in eastern Switzerland, is traveling with Bosnia. Center forward Mergim Berisha is with Germany’s senior national team for the first time. The Bundesliga club should use the test to try things out and give the second guard some practice.

Zeidler also had that in mind for the eastern Swiss and still does, although the signs have changed. Because a few more players are missing in addition to the internationals.

Schmidt, Ndombasi, Geubbels, and and and

Isaac Schmidt had to have his wisdom teeth removed and he falls out. Noha Ndombasi and Willem Geubbels, both of whom would certainly have had a lot of minutes, which they also need to slowly but surely get going, have the flu. Matej Maglica is also ill.

Lukas Görtler’s knee reacted after the lost encounter in Winterthur, the captain wants to recover a bit this week. Jordi Quintillà suffers from a metatarsal bruise. And Jérémy Guillemenot can only play again against Zurich at the earliest.

You see it positively

“It’s a shame,” says Zeidler. But we continue to see it positively. “Although the test would have been really good for some players.” It will still be good for those who are fit. Patrick Sutter, Randy Schneider, Leonhard Münst, Alessandro Kräuchi, Basil Stillhart, despite everything, they and others are given the opportunity to do something for their own well-being with a good performance.

These players weren’t exactly in demand at Zeidler recently. The St.Gallen coach should also take some U21 players with him, but they have an important league game to play at the weekend.

The test match will take place behind closed doors, watch the stream from 2 p.m www.tagblatt.ch.