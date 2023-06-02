Home » The fear of the missing biathlete is growing! Maybe he is no longer among the living, the expert guesses
Even the clues that the police secured in April have not shed more light on the case. In addition to the discovery of the biathlete’s smartphone, among them was a ransacked mountain hut in Gausdal, from which “only things of low value, necessary for survival in nature” disappeared, so investigators admitted the connection of this act to Sporaland’s disappearance. Although the police continue to receive tips from citizens, progress in the case did not occur.

“We have no choice but to wait. Until we know what happened, we will cling to the hope that he is still alive. He may have come a long way, but he has an excellent ability to survive,” the newspaper Gudbrandsdolen Dagningen quotes the desperate parents. They admitted some time ago in an interview with Danish TV2 that their son had recently been struggling with psychological problems, and the day before his disappearance he visited a specialist at the hospital .

The 22-year-old biathlete comes from Sandnes but moved to Lillehammer for a sports career, which he combines with his studies in Gjövik. His biggest achievement so far is silver from the Junior World Championships in 2021. He was last seen at home, from where he was supposed to head to Balberg, where his car.

“It is very difficult to imagine how he can act, because people with mental disorders rarely follow logic. From a purely police point of view, it is likely that Eivind was in an accident, and they already expect to find him dead rather than alive. But his mental state may be the reason why he didn’t tell anyone where he was,” believes expert Jörn Lier Hols.

