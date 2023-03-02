Of Luca Valdiserri

The quarrel in Roma-Cremonese between Mourinho and the fourth official which led to the coach’s expulsion. A video shows Serra’s lips: «Go home, go home» and perhaps also «Everyone takes you for the f…”

Greenhouse effect. Here’s what raised the temperature of to record highs Jose Mourinho who, after Roma’s clamorous defeat against Cremonese, who had not yet won a match in the league, exploded against the fourth official. Marco Serra, indeed. From Turin, 40 years old, certainly not a first tier referee – 2 seasonal appearances in Serie A in Empoli-Verona and Udinese-Empoli, 8 in Serie B and 2 in the Italian Cup – yesterday on the sidelines and hitherto famous only for the colossal topic in Milan-Spezia on 17 January 2022, which could have cost the Rossoneri the Scudetto. At 1-1 he whistled for a foul, did not concede a sunny advantage and frustrated a goal from Messias. It was the last minutes, Spezia then won 2-1.

Mourinho, sent off at the beginning of the second half, wants to understand if it is possible to do something legally or not. He claims to have been provoked by Serra (“I’m emotional, but I’m not crazy. And to get to the reaction I had it’s because something happened”) and hopes that the federal prosecutor’s inspectors have heard something to put in the report or that there is an “official” audio in the hands of the top referees. Practically impossible for Mou to resort to ordinary justice, while there

The federal prosecutor has opened an investigation and will hear the two protagonists, the Giallorossi coach and Serra. THEIn the meantime, however, the verdict of the sports judge who imposed has arrived two-match disqualification for Mourinho plus a 10,000 euro fine.



See also Formula 1: Widespread concern after Mohammed Ben Sulayem controversies

Serra would not have been recorded There are, or would not exist, however, audio materials to work with. In fact, Aia sources explained to the Ansa agency that «the fourth official is usually not recorded because his voice and background noise would interfere with the audio of the referee and the men at the Var. The recording takes place only in the case the fourth man pushes the button and activates the mechanism.’ Which, however, did not happen last night.

What happened in Cremonese-Rome It was the case that triggered it a foul not whistled by referee Piccinini. Since yesterday, especially in Rome, a perfect video has been shooting for «lips» readers. The first part is confused, in which Serra could be referring to the boos of Cremona fans against Mou (“Everyone is taking you for the f…”, but it’s only a hypothesis). The second is clearer: “Go home, go home.” Mou is used to excessive protests but the “you” and the tone used by Serra are certainly not the right ones. Special One was very tough and detailed after the match: «Piccinini gave me the red light because the fourth official asked for it, but he didn’t have the honesty to tell him what he told me and how I he treated. That’s what generated my reaction. I want to understand if there is audio. I won’t get into that Serra is from Turin and we’ll play the next one against Juve, but for the first time in my career someone spoke to me in an inexcusable way and then had a memory problem and forgot what he said. See also Summary of the 3rd: Ice hockey group stage China lost to Czech team in curling mixed doubles for the first time_Winter Olympics opener Chinese curling mixed doubles beat Switzerland_Chinese women's ice hockey team lost 1-3 to the Czech team_curling mixed doubles Chinese combination two-game winning streak

The after Milan-Spezia had cost Serra eight months off. The referee later explained to Sky Sport: «My mistake, the Var could do nothing. And it’s the worst mistake that can happen to a referee. I didn’t sleep that night, at most an hour. But now I just want to get back on the pitch.” Mou, on the contrary, hopes never to cross paths with him again. But in the meantime he is on his way a certain disqualification for Roma-Juve and Romawhich could have been second, slipped to fifth place, outside the Champions League area and also behind Lazio.