The ‘Federica Pellegrini Swimming Arena’ inaugurated in Livigno – Sport Marketing News

The Olympic training center in Livigno (So) will have a new 50-metre covered pool at its disposal, a unique structure at European level, thanks also to the important contribution of the Lombardy Region. In fact, the ‘Federica Pellegrini Swimming Arena’ was inaugurated in Lombardy’s ‘Little Tibet’, in the presence of the Venetian swimmer, the undersecretary of the Lombardy Region with responsibility for Youth and Sport, Lara Magoni, and the mayor Remo Galli. “In addition to becoming a federal center for many national teams – Magoni recalled – the swimming pool will host Federica Pellegrini’s Academy for the next two years. With the addition of this further element, Livigno is preparing to become an increasingly protagonist of sport, also in view of ‘Milan-Cortina 2026′”.

The investment for the construction of the six-lane swimming pool, through a program agreement, is worth 3.3 million euros, of which 700,000 from the Lombardy Region, 1 million euros from the State (Tender ‘Sport and health‘) and 1, 6 million euros of resources from the Municipality. Furthermore, further investments in the swimming pool, still in progress, for which the Region has contributed over 1 million euros, concern fire prevention adaptation, energy recovery, the construction of the photovoltaic system and home automation.

“Lombardy Region, here too, is present – ​​undersecretary Magoni added – with its president, Attilio Fontana, and the whole Giunta. An initiative that could be a launch for new small and large athletes. A swimming pool with these characteristics means offering the possibility of creating a group of kids who can become the pool champions of tomorrow. This project is also one of the ‘pillars’ of the regional development plan: sport and sports infrastructures are fundamental opportunities for development for the economy of the territories and local communities”. “Livigno deserved this extraordinary project – explained Magoni – which will be followed by others as we approach the Olympic appointment”.

MAYOR GALLI – “The credit – said the mayor of Livigno, Remo Galli – goes to the whole community and to the entities that have believed, in a chain that has never been untied, together with CONI. We had the athletics track, now we are investing in the swimming pool and we would like to continue with tennis so that it becomes a point of reference for athletes but also for many kids who can follow their passion in sport and avoid bad company”.

FEDERICA PELLEGRINI – “An important project for the next generations” commented Federica Pellegrini. “For us – adds Federica Pellegrini – it represents a small gem, we know well how difficult it was to train at altitude, having to take on foreign transfers during the year. Now we have a structure in Italy and for us this project represents a really important ‘plus’”.