Original title: Fengtai District Team Wins Double Championship, Beijing 16th National Games Softball Concludes

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Deng Fangjia

On August 14th, the “China Sports Lottery Cup” softball competition of the 16th Beijing Games (youth competition group) ended at the softball field of Beijing Lucheng Sports Technical School. The competition is hosted by the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, undertaken by the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, the Beijing Sports Federation, and the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, and co-organized by the Beijing Sports Competition Management and International Exchange Center, Beijing Lucheng Sports Technical School, and Beijing Softball Association .

The competition consists of two competition groups, A and B. 152 athletes from 7 districts of Dongcheng District, Xicheng District, Chaoyang District, Haidian District, Fengtai District, Daxing District and Pinggu District competed intensely in the four-day competition. wonderful match. In the end, the Fengtai District team won the championship in Group A, and the Chaoyang District and Haidian District teams were ranked the runner-up and the third place in Group A. The Fengtai District team won the Group B championship. Haidian District representative team.

“The referees in this competition are all first-level and above, including 4 international-level and 4 national-level referees. Strict selection, training and publicity were carried out for all referees before the competition to ensure that the competition is fair. , in a fair competition environment.” Chief referee Jia Leiming introduced, “5 teams from Group A and 7 teams from Group B participated in the competition. Compared with previous competitions, the number of applicants was the same. The overall level of Group A is relatively high, and the Fengtai District delegation has a reserve force. It is strong and will lock the champion of Group A in advance. The delegations of Chaoyang District, Xicheng District and Haidian District, as old and strong teams, also performed very well. The strengths of the delegations in Group B are close, and the competition is particularly fierce. The newly joined team cherishes the opportunity of ‘training’ in the competition, and rushes to the game site from the school at 4:00 in the morning, fully showing their love and dedication to the softball project.”

