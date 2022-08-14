Beijing News Sports | Reporter Deng Fangjia
On August 14th, the “China Sports Lottery Cup” softball competition of the 16th Beijing Games (youth competition group) ended at the softball field of Beijing Lucheng Sports Technical School. The competition is hosted by the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, undertaken by the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, the Beijing Sports Federation, and the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, and co-organized by the Beijing Sports Competition Management and International Exchange Center, Beijing Lucheng Sports Technical School, and Beijing Softball Association .
The competition consists of two competition groups, A and B. 152 athletes from 7 districts of Dongcheng District, Xicheng District, Chaoyang District, Haidian District, Fengtai District, Daxing District and Pinggu District competed intensely in the four-day competition. wonderful match. In the end, the Fengtai District team won the championship in Group A, and the Chaoyang District and Haidian District teams were ranked the runner-up and the third place in Group A. The Fengtai District team won the Group B championship. Haidian District representative team.
“The referees in this competition are all first-level and above, including 4 international-level and 4 national-level referees. Strict selection, training and publicity were carried out for all referees before the competition to ensure that the competition is fair. , in a fair competition environment.” Chief referee Jia Leiming introduced, “5 teams from Group A and 7 teams from Group B participated in the competition. Compared with previous competitions, the number of applicants was the same. The overall level of Group A is relatively high, and the Fengtai District delegation has a reserve force. It is strong and will lock the champion of Group A in advance. The delegations of Chaoyang District, Xicheng District and Haidian District, as old and strong teams, also performed very well. The strengths of the delegations in Group B are close, and the competition is particularly fierce. The newly joined team cherishes the opportunity of ‘training’ in the competition, and rushes to the game site from the school at 4:00 in the morning, fully showing their love and dedication to the softball project.”
Jia Ali, vice president of the Beijing Softball Sports Association, said, “The standards of softball competitions are gradually improving, and the coordination and organization work must be more and more meticulous. Pressure is the driving force, and the task is responsible for the person, and actively and comprehensively do a good job of guaranteeing this event. The association adheres to the line of integration of sports and education in cultivating reserve talents, and introduces the softball project into the campus. interest and the selection of competitive softball talent has laid a solid foundation.”
In the arena, the players were full of energy and vitality, and they showed their “housekeeping skills” one after another. The attacking team batted, ran, and hit the base in one go; the defending team received, passed, and received the ball in one go. Outside the arena, the coaches held their breaths, kept an eye on the situation, and adjusted their tactics in a timely manner. During the entire competition, the athletes were daring to fight, have a good style, and decisively executed tactics, which fully demonstrated the spirit of teamwork.
The Organizing Committee of the event cooperated closely with relevant units, and successfully completed various tasks such as competition organization, venue operation, logistics support, news publicity, and epidemic prevention and control. The successful holding of this competition not only built a high-standard competition platform for our city’s youth softball players, but also demonstrated and tested the competitive level of our city’s youth softball sports. It has played a positive role in promoting the development and popularization of softball in our city by providing reserve talents for softball.
This Municipal Games has the official partners of the event, Beijing Combit Sports Technology Co., Ltd., China Resources C’estbon Beverage (China) Co., Ltd., Aituai (Beijing) Sporting Goods Co., Ltd., and the official sponsor Yiling Health Technology Co., Ltd. , Moteng Sports Equipment (Sihong) Co., Ltd., and Beijing Longcheng Lihua Fast Food Catering Management Co., Ltd.
Image source: Beijing Sports Competition Management and International Exchange CenterReturn to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.