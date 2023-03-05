Of George Terruzzi

Leclerc’s Ferrari gives up on the last lap in qualifying to preserve the tires for the Bahrain GP. But it is clear that the pace of the Red shows sad graphs, even behind the Aston Martin

A disconcerting image for a defensive move. Leclerc hanging out in the garage while the stopwatch ticks the last minutes of qualifying, contained one give up as unusual as it is enigmatic. To share the meaning of that out of time footing, the official explanation, provided in stereophonic conviction by both Leclerc and Vasseur: Better save a new tire for the race rather than fighting for pole.

The line of reasoning, modestly, up to a certain point. Of course, Charles will be able to count on an advantage on the pace, but it’s a trifle because a couple of extra laps of wear don’t seem to change the fate of a GP that foresees 57 laps. Without counting the voice caught in the throat at the height of the first challenge with the stopwatch; the enthusiasm that a Ferrari could have released in front of Red Bull of Verstappen, given that Charles was dueling with Verstappen.

After days of worries, of tried, eliminated, shattered pieces, everyone wondering how broad that Max's shoulders were. The move, rather than a battle, however possible, indicates the intention to parry the blows, to do everything to stem the Red Bull pace, facilitated by the occupation of the entire front row. With the fear that even Alonso, with the regenerated Aston Martin, could travel the distance better than the Cavallino.

We don’t have the technicians’ data, we’re only at the first race, no insider, between tests, trials and qualifications, seemed willing to communicate anything beyond hot air. On the other hand, it seemed clear that Ferrari’s pace showed sad graphs as the sessions went by: growing declines, unlike not only the usual suspects. Push-ups that a new tire can certainly delay but, we fear, cannot curb. The almost inevitable doubt, the hypothesis of making a mistake, doubting, a hope. But seeing Leclerc drop back to 3rd while drinking has replaced that grittiness he likes with a disturbing allusion to surrender.