Events are accelerating. This Wednesday afternoon, the members of the comex of the FFF received, according to our information, a convocation for an exceptional meeting intended to record the recruitment of Hervé Renard to replace Corinne Deacon at the head of the Blue. “I confirm the holding of a meeting of the executive committee on Thursday March 30 at 3:30 p.m. (plan for one hour of meeting) on ​​the subject of the conclusions of the “women’s French team” working group”is it indicated in the email sent by the administrative services of the Federation.