Events are accelerating. This Wednesday afternoon, the members of the comex of the FFF received, according to our information, a convocation for an exceptional meeting intended to record the recruitment of Hervé Renard to replace Corinne Deacon at the head of the Blue. “I confirm the holding of a meeting of the executive committee on Thursday March 30 at 3:30 p.m. (plan for one hour of meeting) on ​​the subject of the conclusions of the “women’s French team” working group”is it indicated in the email sent by the administrative services of the Federation.

Fox presented on Friday

The ” work group “ in question is made up of Jean-Michel Aulas, the president of OL, Marc Keller, his counterpart from Strasbourg, Aline Riera and Laura Georges, two ex-internationals. He has long chosen Hervé Renard, who resigned as coach of Saudi Arabia to take charge of the Blue. The day after this exceptional comex, on Friday, a press conference is scheduled to present Renard, who will give his first list for the next two matches, against Colombia on April 7 and Canada on April 11.

