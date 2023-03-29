Events are accelerating. This Wednesday afternoon, the members of the comex of the FFF received, according to our information, a convocation for an exceptional meeting intended to record the recruitment of Hervé Renard to replace Corinne Deacon at the head of the Blue. “I confirm the holding of a meeting of the executive committee on Thursday March 30 at 3:30 p.m. (plan for one hour of meeting) on the subject of the conclusions of the “women’s French team” working group”is it indicated in the email sent by the administrative services of the Federation.
Fox presented on Friday
The ” work group “ in question is made up of Jean-Michel Aulas, the president of OL, Marc Keller, his counterpart from Strasbourg, Aline Riera and Laura Georges, two ex-internationals. He has long chosen Hervé Renard, who resigned as coach of Saudi Arabia to take charge of the Blue. The day after this exceptional comex, on Friday, a press conference is scheduled to present Renard, who will give his first list for the next two matches, against Colombia on April 7 and Canada on April 11.