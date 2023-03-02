The headquarters of the FFF, February 28, 2023. BENOIT TESSIER / REUTERS

Under contract with the French Football Federation (FFF) since 2008, the general manager Florence Hardouin received, Tuesday, February 28, her letter of dismissal signed by Philippe Diallo, the interim boss of the body. According to our information, the “3F” has given up dismissing Mme Hardouin for “serious misconduct”. However, in a missive of January 11, Mr. Diallo had informed Mr.me Hardouin of his layoff as a precautionary measure in view of the “seriousness of the facts”announcing to her that she was the subject of a dismissal procedure for this reason.

While the layoff of Mme Hardouin has just been lifted, the FFF now motivates the dismissal of its “DG” quite differently. According to the authority, it is the content of the audit report of the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research (IGESR), submitted on February 15, which first justifies the end of the long collaboration between the FFF and Mme Hardouin.

According to the summary of the audit commissioned by the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castera, “brutal methods and behavior deemed erratic” de la DG “no longer allow him to exercise recognized authority”.

The FFF considers that the departure of Mme Hardouin, CEO since 2013, is essential given the degraded relationship and source of dysfunction between her and President Noël Le Graët, who resigned on February 28, and the questioning of the legitimacy of the CEO by several directors. and employees since 2018. The IGESR had however estimated that the management of Mme Hardouin was not “harassing”.

In addition, the FFF relies on the conclusions of the IGESR which pinpointed the “failures” and the inefficiency of “policy to combat gender-based and sexual violence” conducted by the body. And this, while the FFF was condemned for “sexual harassment” in 2021 by the Paris Labor Court due to the alleged actions of its financial director, Marc Varin, still in office.

“An obvious act of retaliation”

« The FFF itself recognizes the unfounded nature of the brutal procedure implemented against our client, by renouncing to invoke the slightest serious fault in support of the dismissal and by canceling her layoff, retort the lawyers of Mme Hardouin, Margaux Mathieu and Hervé Temime. The FFF is now trying to justify the dismissal of Florence Hardouin on the basis of the audit report, the conclusions of which the FFF and Mr. Le Graët nevertheless strongly contest. »

